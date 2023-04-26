Sisko and Worf unite to stop a crazed Klingon emperor in IDW's 'Star Trek: Day of Blood' event

If you're any kind of loyal "Star Trek" comic book fan, this summer will be the hottest one on record.

IDW Publishing is igniting its first-ever "Star Trek: Day of Blood" crossover arc by unifying the storylines of its flagship "Star Trek" title and this spring's dark spinoff series "Star Trek: Defiant."

The series comes from acclaimed writers Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly ("Star Trek: Year Five," "Guardians of the Galaxy") and artist Ramon Rosanas ("Ant-Man"), and centers around Benjamin Sisko returning from the Bajoran wormhole as a heavenly prophet to try and stop a god killer.

"Star Trek: Defiant" first arrived as an ongoing series last month from Chris Cantwell ("Iron Man," "Star Wars: Obi-Wan") and artist Ángel Unzueta ("Iron Man," "Star Wars: Poe Dameron"), as Lieutenant Commander Worf personally recruits an elite team to help counter this mad cosmic nemesis.

"Star Trek: Day of Blood" Cover A, by Malachi Ward. (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

The preemptive strike for IDW's five-issue "Day of Blood" collision happens on May 6 for Free Comic Book Day with "Star Trek: Prelude to Day of Blood," co-written by esteemed "Trek" writers Lanzing, Kelly, and Cantwell with art from Mike Feehan.

"'Star Trek' was the original shared universe… so Collin, Chris, and I are deeply honored to continue to bring a line-wide continuity and intricately planned storyline to the new IDW comics line," Lanzing said in an IDW press release. "Our first pitch on this story included two interlocking ongoing titles that could build to a kind of event unlike any that 'Trek' comics have managed before — an inspiring, mind-bending flagship series in 'Star Trek' and a more subtle, dangerous series in 'Defiant.'"

Here's the official IDW synopsis:

Beginning in July with the "Star Trek: Day of Blood #1" one-shot special, the emperor of the Klingon Empire, Kahless II, will declare war on all those who do not follow the cult of the Red Path! Having raided ancient tombs, claimed near-limitless power for himself and slaughtered cosmic entities across the stars, Kahless sees the genocide of gods as simply his first step to total domination. The iconic crew of the U.S.S. Theseus, led by Benjamin Sisko, and the renegades who follow a desperate, violent Worf aboard the U.S.S. Defiant must unite for a common cause. Only together can they hope to stop the Day of Blood!

"Star Trek: Day of Blood" Cover A, by Malachi Ward. (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"Worf has a warning for his one-time friend and captain, Benjamin Sisko: Kahless the Unforgettable, the sovereign of the Klingon Empire and killer of gods, is preparing to unleash something truly horrific on his own people," added Kelly. "Converging on the Klingon homeworld, the two crews will have their long-awaited reunion… But even with tempers hot, the two have no choice but to put aside old grievances or else watch the carefully cultivated peace of the Beta Quadrant burn in the fires of holy crusade. With mighty Kahless at their head, the Red Path will not be stopped until all those who do not share their absolute faith are cut down.

"We started laying the groundwork for this story in 'Star Trek: Year Five,' built upon it in 'Star Trek: Aliens — Klingons,' and then will truly kick it off in this year's Free Comic Book Day prelude, so it's no exaggeration that 'Day of Blood' is an event three years in the making!"

Here's how the "Day of Blood" crossover rolls out: Part One: "Star Trek: Day of Blood #1" (July 2023); Part Two: "Star Trek: Defiant #6" and Part Three: "Star Trek #11" (August 2023); Part Four: "Star Trek: Defiant #7" and Part Five: "Star Trek #12" (September 2023).

Cover A by Malachi Ward Credit: IDW Publishing (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"I sincerely believe that 'Day of Blood' is the 'lost episode/movie/epic limited series' that 'Deep Space Nine,' 'Voyager,' and 'The Next Generation' fans have been dying for," explained Cantwell. 'But what's truly amazing is that beyond those series, we're tying in a heaping dose of 'Lower Decks' (in the form of Shaxs), the original series (including a reunion of Spock and Scotty) and many other aspects of this universe.

"It's truly a galactic panacea unlike any 'Trek' story I've encountered in the past as a fan. What's also wonderful about this series is that things happen in it that can only exist in the realm of comics in terms of scope and pure sci-fi imagination, all anchored by beautiful core themes of partnership, parenthood, second chances, and the belief in a better tomorrow… whether that be a utopian or a vainglorious one. Buckle in, because this is the 'Trek' saga of my dreams!"

Inspired variant covers for all five "Day of Blood" chapters beam into comic shops showcasing international artists David Aja, Elizabeth Beals, Taurin Clarke, Chris Fenoglio, Bryan Hitch, Daniel Johnson, Liana Kangas, Megan Levens, Joe Quinones, Rahzahh, Rod Reis, Marcus To, Suspiria Vilchez, Christian Ward and J.K. Woodward.

