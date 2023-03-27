'The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek' docuseries lands on home video

"The Center Seat: 55 Years of 'Star Trek'" comes out on DVD on April 25.

Back in November 2021, we brought news of a comprehensive new "Star Trek" documentary series on the History Channel.

The series was composed by the pop culture maestros atThe Nacelle Company, the production house that delivered Netflix’s "The Movies That Made Us" and "The Toys The Made Us" and Disney+’s "Behind the Attraction."

Directed by Nacelle's Brian Volk-Weiss, "The Center Seat: 55 Years of 'Star Trek'" boldly explored the legacy and lore of this storied sci-fi franchise in conjunction with the show’s 55th anniversary.

Now that 11-episode plunge into "Star Trek's" timeless mystique and magic is coming to home video from Mill Creek Entertainment with a special DVD release arriving on April 25, 2023.

Related: "Star Trek:" History and effect on space technology

"The Center Seat: 55 Years of 'Star Trek'" is a four-disc docuseries coming out on DVD on April 25. (Image credit: Mill Creek Entertainment)

“One of the things that’s very tough as a filmmaker is to have hours and hours of amazing footage from some of the most important people in all of 'Star Trek' history, from Leonard Nimoy to Kirstie Alley, and only use 1 or 2 percent of it for the show," Volk-Weiss told Space.com.

"So what we tried to do with the DVD was to make it very easy for the fans to see ALL of it; we simply put ALL of it on the DVD. That's 3.5 hours of great and many unknown stories that will hopefully add value to current and future fans."

"The Center Seat" is a carefully researched behind-the-scenes voyage offering Trekkies and sci-fi fans an unparalleled examination of "Star Trek’s" influence on popular culture and the imaginative genre itself. This 4-disc set offers exclusive interviews with cast, crew and experts that explore critical developments in the property's history, from its birth at Lucille Ball's production company Desilu in the 1960s to more modern film and television iterations spanning a half-century.

"Star Trek" luminary Gates McFadden ("Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Picard") narrates "The Center Seat" for a satisfying dive into key moments for the iconic space-based franchise as it evolved through big screen spectacles and small screen adaptations.

This new DVD collector’s edition comes packed with bonus material and multiple hours of never-seen, uncut interviews with "Star Trek" legends like Leonard Nimoy, Nichelle Nichols, Kirstie Alley, Brent Spiner, Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo and more sharing "Star Trek" memories and experiences.

"The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek (opens in new tab)" launches on DVD on April 25, 2023.

Follow @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) on Facebook (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab).