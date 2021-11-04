Watch the trailer for 'The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek' docu-series coming to the History Channel this week

This year, "Star Trek: The Original Series" popped the cork on its 55th birthday and fans will be celebrating deep into the fall as fresh Trek-centric offerings continue to enter Earth's orbit.

Besides the debut of the new animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy" (Oct. 28) and the fourth season of " Star Trek: Discovery " (Nov. 18), Trekkies should circle Nov. 5 for the premiere episode of the History Channel's multi-episode documentary series, "The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek."

Narrated by "Star Trek: The Next Generation's" Gates McFadden, "The Center Seat" is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (Netflix's "The Movies That Made Us," "The Toys That Made Us") and produced by The Nacelle Company, the same creative team behind History’s 2016 "50 Years of Star Trek" documentary. You can check out its final trailer above.

"The Center Seat" on the History Channel is a 10-part series chronicling the history of "Star Trek." (Image credit: History Channel)

Each of "The Center Seat's" 10 installments targets a different chapter in "Star Trek" history with a definitive in-depth journey behind the scenes of one of TV’s landmark properties. It’s a far-reaching exploration of the franchise that details how it began, where it's been, and how it's boldly going where no television series has ever gone before.

Topics range from its genesis at Lucille Ball's legendary production company Desilu, to its later incarnations as "Deep Space Nine" and "Voyager." It offers exclusive interviews with cast, crew, and experts as they reveal rare backstage stories and intriguing insights. "The Center Seat" also focuses on lesser-known corners of the franchise like "The Animated Series" and "Phase II."

Never-seen interviews include chats with "Star Trek" luminaries like Nichelle Nichols, Brent Spiner, Kirstie Alley, Walter Koenig, Kate Mulgrew, Denise Crosby, Wil Wheaton, John De Lancie, Nicholas Meyer, Ronald D. Moore, Brannon Braga, Nana Visitor, Robert Picardo, Ethan Phillips, Diana Muldaur, Nicole de Boer, Roxann Dawson, Robert Beltran, Tim Russ, John Billingsley, John Dykstra, D.C. Fontana, Rick Berman and F. Murray Abraham.

The first four episodes of "The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek" will premiere on the History Channel each week starting Friday, Nov. 5 at 10pm ET/PT, with six additional episodes available on "History Vault," the network's subscription video service, which is available for $4.99 a month.

