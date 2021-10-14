New 'Star Trek: Discovery' trailer for season 4 still sounds like every other season

A new trailer for the fourth season of "Star Trek: Discovery" dropped during the New York Comic Con panel on Saturday and we learn that a strange anomaly threatens the entire galaxy. Billions could be killed. Starfleet must unite and everyone has to dig deep, face their own mortality and risk their lives for the greater good.

That's the setup for the next season of Discovery on the streaming service Paramount+.

If you're thinking, "Hang on, that sounds just like the story arc of Season 3…" then we are in agreement, but instead of spontaneously combusting dilithium — or even an evil artificial intelligence — this time it's a giant gravity field of some kind. Apparently, the anomaly is 5 light-years across. (That's over three times the diameter of the solar system.) If that's got you excited for the new season, you may want to check out our Star Trek streaming guide so you don't miss an episode.

The new Season 4 promotional artwork was unveiled at New York Comic Con on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 (Image credit: Reedpop)

There are some interesting things to note from the trailer: David Cronenberg's character (Kovich) can be seen, as can Admiral Vance (Oded Fehr) and T'Rina (Tara Rosling), although it doesn't look like she's President anymore. Amongst the many members of the Federation, we see an Orion, a Tellarite and a Ferengi, which is nice. Saru is wearing a captain's rank insignia and Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) is wearing the rank of lieutenant.

Related: Beam up our breakdown of the 'Star Trek: Discovery' season 4 teaser trailer

And of course Burnham continues to have her knuckles rapped for her impulsive decisions it seems, this time by the new Federation President for the 32nd Century, a Cardassian-Bajoran-Human hybrid played by Chelah Horsdal.

The New York Comic Con panel included Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), executive producer Michelle Paradise, Blu del Barrio (Adira), David Ajala (Cleveland Booker), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly) and Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets).

Interestingly, Doug Jones was not at NYCC this year…he was at an entirely different con, Big Texas Comic Con in San Antonio. Does this mean Saru has a much smaller part to play in season 4? Sadly, Leeu, who plays the Trek cat Grudge, also wasn't at the panel.

"I think I can speak for all the characters when I say I don’t think any of us were expecting to have a threat this big so soon after jumping to this future. Because that was huge," Sonequa Martin-Green said during the panel. "I know at least for Burnham, it’s a lot. Like, 'here we are again with a threat of great, great magnitude.’ And so of course, these people in this story being the honorable people that they are, their true character comes out at that moment of greatest pressure and beautiful stuff comes out as hard as it might be."

Season 4 of "Star Trek: Discovery" will debut on Nov. 18 on Paramount+. Seasons 1 to 3 of "Star Trek: Discovery" are available to watch on Paramount+ and a replay of the panel from New York Comic Con is available here .

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.