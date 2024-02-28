Watch the bittersweet trailer for 'Star Trek: Discovery's final season (video)

It's been a long and somewhat bumpy road for Paramount Plus' "Star Trek: Discovery" since it first touched down on the streaming platform back in 2017 as the first "Star Trek" small screen enterprise in 12 years. It's taken a couple of seasons to moderate its tone and style but it seems on track to bring it all home safely starting on April 4, to stick the landing and satiate most temperamental fans.

Now with the turbulent events of season 4 in the rear view mirror after finally confronting the Dark Matter Entity, it's time for one last heroic mission for Captain Michael Burnham and her valiant crew into the cold inky abyss of deep space to try and locate a powerful treasure as this latest sentimental trailer explains. (Check out our Star Trek streaming guide to see when and where to catch the latest Trek shows.)

Here's the official synopsis:

"The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well — dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

"Star Trek: Discovery's" season five cast contains Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner).

Official poster for Star Trek: Discovery season 5. (Image credit: Paramount+)

In this final preview for the endgame season, USS Discovery captain Michael Burnham acknowledges that "It has been a helluva journey, but everything ends someday." As the entire crews gathers for one last adventure, Starfleet's Kovich (David Cronenberg) warns that "the greatest treasure in the known galaxy is out there. It's more important that you can imagine."

That's the basic launch point of a cosmic scavenger hunt to locate a puzzle box that looks like something right out of director Luc Besson's "The Fifth Element," and is described by Burnham as "one of the greatest powers ever known," while various competing factions attempt to claim this priceless universal artifact for themselves, including imposing foes L'ak (Elias Toufexis) and Moll (Eve Harlow).

Paramount Plus' sci-fi series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Sonequa Martin-Green, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as "Star Trek: Discovery's" executive producers, with Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise as co-showrunners.

"Star Trek: Discovery's" fifth and final season debuts on Paramount Plus on April 4, with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes each Thursday.