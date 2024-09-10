Watch 1st look clip from 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 5 (video)

Star Trek Day 2024 Exclusive Clip | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 5 | StarTrek.com - YouTube Watch On

Come autumn, crimson and gold leaves won't be the only thing we'll be saying goodbye to as Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Lower Decks" takes one final flight when it rolls out its fifth and last 10-chapter season on Oct. 24 with a double-episode debut.

To crank up the anticipation on Star Trek Day this past Sunday, Paramount and CBS Studios took the wrapper off a vibrant new poster by ace artist Matt Ferguson and an exclusive clip from their amusing animated sci-fi series, "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

Here's the official final season synopsis:

"In Season 5 of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing 'space potholes' — subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Junior Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford... if they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, and scariest of all — their own career aspirations."

Artist Matt Ferguson's new "Star Trek: Lower Decks" poster (Image credit: Paramount+)

Boldly branded as "an adventure five seasons in the making," this farewell voyage is a joyous salute to these unsung Cerritos heroes who are precariously close to being awarded promotions that would take them from the support ranks to bigger, brighter roles within the Starfleet organization.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 5's vocal cast includes Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs), and Gillian Vigman (Doctor T’Ana).

If you're in need of a refresher, visit our guide to last April's "Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 4 Blu-ray release. Our full "Star Trek" streaming guide will help you catch up on all the other "Trek" shows to prime you for "Lower Decks'" final season this fall.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Animated by the talented Emmy Award-winning folks at Titmouse, "Lower Decks" streams exclusively on Paramount+. It's produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers engaged for this last galactic lap are Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.