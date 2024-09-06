Happy Star Trek Day: Paramount serves up free sample of TV shows to celebrate

Happy Star Trek Day 2024!

It's that wonderful time of year again, when faithful Trekkies of all stripes proclaim their love of everything related to the expansive "Star Trek" sci-fi universe and honor the legacy of creator Gene Roddenberry's "Wagon Train To The Stars" that first launched on the NBC TV network back on Sept. 8, 1966.

This official day of celebration originated back in 2020, and the number of pop-up events, screenings, surprise announcements, contests, and fan gatherings continues to grow.

Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount Plus: Get a one month free trial Get all the Star Trek content you can possibly handle with this free trial of Paramount Plus. Watch new shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and all the classic Trek movies and TV shows too. Plans start from $4.99/month after the trial ends.

Besides the older legacy films and broadcast TV series, these past seven years have seen a monumental surge of "Star Trek"-centric streaming offerings for fans to enjoy, including Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," "Star Trek: Prodigy," and the upcoming "Star Trek: Section 31" and "Starfleet Academy."

Related: 'Star Trek:' History & effect on space technology

For this year's Star Trek Day, Paramount has announced "Take the Chair, Make an Impact," a worldwide campaign urging fans to embrace the optimistic vision of a sunnier future and to deliver back to the eclectic community of fans that "Star Trek" has cultivated over the decades.

As part of this celebration, "Star Trek" has partnered with a trio of global nonprofit organizations that reflect the core values of the franchise, including Code.org, which gives K-12 students the opportunity to learn computer science; DoSomething.org, which fuels young people to change the world; and Outright International, which advocates for LGBTIQ inclusion and equality globally.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Take the Chair" invites Trekkies to envision themselves in the classic U.S.S. Enterprise captain's chair and ask themselves, "What would I do if I were setting the course to the future?" Fans can engage with other enthusiasts via a digital experience available at StarTrek.com.

A list of special pop-up events for Star Trek Day 2024. (Image credit: Paramount)

Paramount is also serving up an appetizing entertainment sampler platter for Star Trek Day, with the premiere episodes of many "Star Trek" series and "Short Treks" available to view for free from Sept. 7-13. The episodes can be tapped into on Paramount+'s partner platforms Amazon, Apple and Roku, its official YouTube page, Pluto TV and the Paramount+ free content hub (U.S. only).

Here's the complete lineup:

"Star Trek: The Original Series," "The Cage"

"Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Encounter at Farpoint, Part I & II"

"Star Trek: Voyager," "Caretaker, Part I & II"

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," "The Emissary, Part I & II"

"Star Trek: Enterprise," "Broken Bow Part I & II"

"Star Trek: The Animated Series," "Beyond the Farthest Star"

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," "Strange New Worlds"

"Star Trek: Lower Decks," "Second Contact"

"Star Trek: Discovery," "The Vulcan Hello"

"Star Trek: Picard," "Remembrance"

"Star Trek: Short Treks" – "The Girl Who Made the Stars," "The Trouble with Edward," "Ask Not," "Runaway," and "Ephraim and Dot"

For more info on where to find "Star Trek" online, check out our streaming guide.

However and wherever you celebrate, a Happy Star Trek Day 2024 to all!