'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 5 trailer launches the crew on one last wacky mission (video)

Parting is such sweet sorrow, and that'll certainly be the case when Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Lower Decks" rolls out its fifth and final season starting on Oct. 24, 2024. We'll totally miss "Lower Decks'" zany outer space hilarity enjoyed for the past four seasons and its colorful cast of low-ranking ensigns aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos.

This past weekend during Paramount's informative "Star Trek" Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the streaming service not only revealed an extended clip for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 and a teaser for the "Star Trek" TV movie, "Section 31," but also shared the first trailer for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 5.

In attendance for the SDCC Q&A were vocal cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Jerry O'Connell alongside "Star Trek: Lower Decks"' executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Mike McMahan.

Last season began with Boimler, Mariner, Tendi, and their new Vulcan pal T'Lyn being awarded a much-deserved promotion to Lieutenants Junior Grade and finished up with them being hailed as heroes for thwarting Nick Locarno's rogue "Nova Fleet" plans. However, part of the gang is gone as Tendi decided to leave Starfleet and return home to Orion to lord over her family's crime syndicate, but it appears that there's a reunion afoot according to this initial series-ending trailer.

Tendi at the helm of an Orion pirate ship in "Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 5. (Image credit: Paramount+)

Here's the official synopsis:

"In season five of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing 'space potholes' – subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford...if they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. This upcoming season on Paramount+ is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles."

This trailer's bittersweet farewell starts with a tribute to the last four seasons before delivering glimpses of Tendi's lawless life as a cosmic pirate, the U.S.S. Cerritos stumbling across an inter-dimensional portal (again!) complete with an alt-universe version of their ship and crew, a Post-scarce society tossing away valuables, shrimp cocktails, and an electrifying Klingon encounter.

In related "Star Trek" news also shared with Hall H attendees at SDCC, "Lower Decks'" Justin Simien and Tawny Newsome are developing a live-action "Star Trek" comedy, the first of its kind. So far, what's known is that the Paramount+ project will be a 30-minute show set in the 25th century where "Federation outsiders serving a gleaming resort planet find out their day-to-day exploits are being broadcast to the entire quadrant." No casting or release dates were revealed, but stay tuned!

"Lower Decks'" vocal stars Simien and Newsome are writing a new "Star Trek" live-action comedy show. (Image credit: Paramount+)

If you're in need of a refresher course, visit our guide to last April's "Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 4 Blu-ray release. Our "Star Trek" streaming guide can help you catch up on all the other "Trek" shows leading up to "Lower Decks'" final season this fall.

Animated by Titmouse, "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers aboard this final outing include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" returns to Paramount+ for one last 10-episode season on Oct. 24. with a double chapter kickoff followed by weekly Thursday installments.