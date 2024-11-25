SpaceX to launch 24 more Starlink satellites from Florida early Nov. 26

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 23 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Florida on Nov. 25, 2024.

SpaceX plans to launch yet another batch of its Starlink internet satellites from Florida's Space Coast early Tuesday morning (Nov. 26).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday at 1:08 a.m. EST (0608 GMT).

SpaceX will webcast the action via its X account, beginning about five minutes before launch.

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth about eight minutes after liftoff, touching down on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean.

It will be the 15th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. Ten of its 14 flights to date have been Starlink missions.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, will carry the 24 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, deploying them there about 65 minutes after liftoff.

SpaceX has launched 116 Falcon 9 missions so far in 2024, and 80 of them have been devoted to building out the Starlink network. Four of those Starlink flights have occurred in the past seven days.

The Starlink megaconstellation — the biggest ever assembled — currently consists of nearly 6,700 active spacecraft, according to satellite tracker and astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell.