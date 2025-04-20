SpaceX launching Dragon cargo capsule to ISS early April 21: Watch it live

News
By published

The CRS-32 resupply flight for NASA is scheduled to lift off Monday (April 21) at 4:15 a.m. ET.

NASA's SpaceX 32nd Commercial Resupply Services Launch - YouTube NASA's SpaceX 32nd Commercial Resupply Services Launch - YouTube
Watch On

SpaceX will launch its next robotic resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) early Monday morning (April 21), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with an uncrewed Dragon cargo capsule is scheduled to lift off on Monday at 4:15 a.m. EDT (0815 GMT) from the historic Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

You can watch the launch live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the agency. Coverage will begin at 3:55 a.m. EDT (0755 GMT).

a black and white rocket sits on a launch pad at night

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company’s Dragon spacecraft atop, stands at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 4, 2024, in preparation for the CRS-31 mission launch to the International Space Station. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The launch will kick off the CRS-32 cargo mission, so named because it will be the 32nd flight SpaceX performs under a commercial resupply services contract with NASA.

Dragon is loaded with about 6,700 pounds (3,040 kilograms) of cargo on this run, according to NASA.

"Along with food and essential equipment for the crew, Dragon is delivering a variety of experiments, including a demonstration of refined maneuvers for free-floating robots," NASA officials wrote in a CRS-32 mission description.

"Dragon also carries an enhanced air quality monitoring system that could protect crew members on exploration missions to the moon and Mars, and two atomic clocks to examine fundamental physics concepts, such as relativity, and test worldwide synchronization of precision timepieces," they added.

Dragon will come back to Earth sometime next month, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California with a load of scientific experiments and other gear.

Dragon is the only currently operational robotic resupply craft that can make such return trips. The others — Northrop Grumman's Cygnus craft and Russia's Progress vehicle — are designed to burn up in Earth's atmosphere at the end of their missions.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about launches spacecraft

SpaceX launches 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites for US government (video)

Bahamas puts SpaceX rocket landings on hold pending review: report

SpaceX launches 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites for US government (video)
See more latest
Most Popular
The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket comes down for a landing on a ship at sea after launching the NROL-145 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office from California&#039;s Vandenberg Space Force Base on April 20, 2025.
SpaceX launches 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites for US government (video)
lyrid meteor shower graphic showing a white clock and meteors streaking through the sky in the background.
When is the best time to see the Lyrid meteor shower 2025?
An illustration of teh Hercules-Corona BorealisGreat Wall. Our entire galaxy sits on one of those tiny threads
Gamma-ray bursts reveal largest structure in the universe is bigger and closer to Earth than we knew: 'The jury is still out on what it all means.'
a space capsule descended through the dawn sky under a parachute, approaching a landing in the desert
NASA's oldest active astronaut lands with space station crewmates on his 70th birthday
An artist&#039;s representation of NASA&#039;s Lucy spacecraft flying by the asteroid Donaldjohanson.
NASA's Lucy probe flies by the asteroid Donaldjohanson on Easter Sunday
Art for the turn-based tactics video game &#039;Star Wars: Zero Company&#039;. On the left is the title of the game &quot;Star Wars Zero Company&quot;. To the right is a rag-tag group of six, preparing to enter battle.
'Star Wars: Zero Company' is a new X-COM-style strategy video game set during the Clone Wars, and it's coming in 2026 (video)
This Week in Space 157 — Space Force!
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 157 — Space Force!
A stunning long-duration photograph of the Roscosmos segment of the International Space Station with the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft docked above Earth’s atmospheric glow as seen 258 miles above the Pacific Ocean.
Watch NASA astronaut Don Pettit and 2 cosmonauts return to Earth today
a rust orange yellow sky and landscape features a rocky surface in the foreground, with a large pointed hill beyond.
Could Mars volcanoes have supported ancient life on the Red Planet? Well, maybe
SpaceX&#039;s first Falcon 9 rocket to land off the coast of the Bahamas touched down on a drone ship on Feb. 18, 2025.
Bahamas puts SpaceX rocket landings on hold pending review: report