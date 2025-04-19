Watch NASA astronaut Don Pettit and 2 cosmonauts return to Earth today

The trio are scheduled to depart the ISS at 5:57 p.m. ET and touch down in Kazakhstan about 3.5 hours later.

NASA astronaut Don Pettit and two cosmonaut colleagues will return to Earth this evening (April 19), and you can watch their homecoming live.

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying Pettit, Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) today at 5:57 p.m. EDT (2157 GMT). It will touch down on the steppe of Kazakhstan about 3.5 hours later at around 9:20 p.m. EDT (0120 GMT and 6:20 a.m. local Kazakh time on April 20).

You can watch the action live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the agency.

The departure webcast, however, will actually begin today at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), to cover farewells and the closing of hatches between the Soyuz and the ISS, which is expected to occur at 2:25 p.m. EDT (1825 GMT).

Coverage will pick up again at 5:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT) ahead of undocking and then again at 8:00 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT on April 20) for the Soyuz's deorbit burn, entry, descent and landing.

Pettit, Ovchinin and Vagner launched to the ISS on Sept. 11, 2024. The trio have spent 220 days in space on this mission, which is the fourth flight for Pettit and Ovchinin and the second for Vagner.

three male astronauts in white spacesuits pose for a photo on earth, with the u.s. and russian flags in the background

The Roscosmos Soyuz MS-26 crew in a prelaunch photo. From left to right: NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner. (Image credit: Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center)
Pettit's return to Earth is a bit of a bummer for space fans, who will soon be deprived of a source of enjoyment. The astronaut is renowned for his stunning and creative off-Earth photography, which he frequently shares with the public via social media.

Pettit is the oldest active member of NASA's astronaut corps. He turns 70 on April 20, meaning he can celebrate a pretty epic birthday after touching down in Kazakhstan (even though it will still be April 19 at that point in his home country).

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

