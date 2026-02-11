Watch Vulcan Centaur rocket launch 'neighborhood watch' satellites for the US military early on Feb. 12

Rocket Launch: Vulcan USSF-87 - YouTube Watch On

A Vulcan Centaur rocket will launch a pair of space surveillance satellites for the U.S. military early Thursday morning (Feb. 12), and you can watch the action live.

The Vulcan Centaur is scheduled to lift off Thursday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida during a two-hour window that opens at 3:30 a.m. EST (0830 GMT), kicking off the USSF-87 mission for the U.S. Space Force (USSF).

You can watch it here at Space.com courtesy of United Launch Alliance, which operates the Vulcan Centaur, or directly via ULA . Coverage will begin about 20 minutes before launch.

ULA's second Vulcan Centaur rocket lifts off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Oct. 4, 2024. (Image credit: ULA)

USSF-87's primary payloads are two satellites for the Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP), a U.S. reconnaissance system.

Six GSSAP spacecraft have reached the final frontier to date — two apiece on launches in July 2014, August 2016 and January 2022. These satellites, which are built by Northrop Grumman, operate high above Earth, keeping a close eye on activities in geostationary orbit (GEO).

GEO lies 22,236 miles (35,785 kilometers) above Earth . At that altitude, orbital speed matches our planet's rotational speed, allowing satellites to "hover" over a particular patch of land or sea continuously. For that reason, GEO is a popular destination for weather, reconnaissance and communications satellites.

The GSSAP spacecraft operate "as a high-performance, dedicated Space Surveillance Network sensor," Space Force officials said in an emailed statement about the USSF-87 mission on Monday (Feb. 10). "They provide 'neighborhood watch' services in the geostationary Earth arena, improving flight safety for all spacefaring nations operating in that orbit."

Better information about the position and activities of satellites "within the increasingly crowded GEO drastically speeds USSF space operators' ability to warn others if another object is anticipated to approach too closely or creates a hazardous situation," they added. "Data from the GSSAP will uniquely contribute to timely and accurate orbital predictions, enhancing our knowledge of the GEO environment and further enabling spaceflight safety, including satellite collision avoidance ."

Also going up on USSF-87 are some research and development payloads, which will aid the precision of orbital maneuvers and improve the resilience of U.S. assets in GEO, among other functions, according to the Space Force statement.