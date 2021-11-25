Samyang's 14mm F2.8 wide angle, autofocus lenses are at their lowest price ever this Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner and we're starting to see some really great camera deals this year. This $75+ discount from Samyang (also known as Rokinon) is probably one of our favorites, as the company has slashed its 14mm F2.8 autofocus wide lenses to their lowest ever price.

The 14mm prime is available to fit many types of camera mounts, notably Canon EF, Sony E and Nikon Z. Prices vary across the different models: the Canon EF variation costs $423.65 , the Sony model is also priced at $423.65 and the slightly-cheaper Nikon variation is $364.22. All of these models are usually $499, so there's a saving of between $75 and $134, depending on which mount you use.

Samyang's lenses are often cheaper than those produced directly by camera brands, so this deal represents some massive savings on comparatively cheap products.

| Now $423.65 Samyang 14mm F2.8 Full Frame Auto Focus Lens for Sony E-Mount | Was: $499 | Now $423.65

There's just over $75 off on this auto-focus lens from Samyang. With a relatively fast aperture of f/2.8, it's great for capturing dark sky images without forcing you to push up the ISO.

| Now $423.65 Samyang 14mm F2.8 Full Frame Auto Focus Lens for Canon EF | Was: $499 | Now $423.65

This is the same $75 discount but for a Canon EF mount. Make sure you check your camera compatibility on the site before you purchase this excellent, 14mm autofocus lens.

| Now $364.22 Samyang 14mm F2.8 Full Frame Auto Focus Lens for Nikon Z mount | Was: $499 | Now $364.22

There's a slightly bigger saving of $135+ on the Nikon-Z variation of this auto-focus lens. This is far below the original price of $499 - and the cheapest we've ever seen this particular model.

The company's 14mm prime lenses are notable for being slightly wider than many common wide-angle zooms, which often bottom out at around 16mm. Every millimetre counts when you’re talking about wide lenses, however, and a 14mm will capture more of the sky than a 16mm ever could. The lenses are also weather sealed and provide excellent image quality.

The moderately fast maximum aperture of f/2.8 is useful too, as it lets in twice as much light as a consumer wide-angle zoom at f/4. The more light you’re getting, the less you need to push your ISO, so you’ll see less noise in the final image.

Do be aware that optics deals this year are very thin on the ground so stock is likely to disappear quickly. We'd recommend moving fast if you want to take advantage of this particular deal.

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Take a look through our round-up of the best Black Friday camera deals, or scroll through our guide to the best Black Friday deals for space fans.