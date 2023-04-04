Save $500 dollars on the Panasonic Lumix S5 with a lens attachment

The Panasonic Lumix S5 is an affordable full-frame camera that appeals to photographers and videographers alike and it's now $500 off (opens in new tab).

Although the video features outweigh the photography capabilities, this camera packs a lot of punch, especially at this reduced price. Its ergonomic design is small but suited for photographers and it has a rugged, robust and weatherproof body.

Currently, some of the direct competitors this camera has is the Nikon Z6 or the Sony Alpha III. However, this deal means you can snap up the Lumix S5, which offers similar features, for a fraction of the price. You can pick up the Lumix S5 and a LUMIX S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for $1797.99.

Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera: was $2297.99 , now $1797.99 at Amazon. Save $500 on an excellent mirrorless camera that offers a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, continuous shooting, a max ISO range of up to 51,200, 4K video and slow motion up to 180FPS. It's designed with ease of use in mind, is compact and lightweight and is packed full of quality.

The Panasonic LUMIX S5 is a full-frame camera with a 24.2 MP CMOS sensor which has been placed in a compact body. The multi-faceted lens which comes with this deal is great for a range of photography styles. The wide-angle features are good for close indoor and landscape photographs. Alternatively, it’s suitable for street photography too.

However, this camera features continuous shooting at 7.0 fps, which is the rate of pictures you can take in a second, which is a little lackluster. This limits the type of photography you are likely to use this for and won’t be the best for high-speed sport or wildlife photography.

We’ve covered some of the photography aspects but where this camera shines is its video capabilities. This camera has a max ISO range of up to 51,200 and comes with a dual native ISO, this means that image noise is heavily reduced at high ISOs. This means that the Lumix S5 has brilliant capabilities in low-light conditions.

This camera records 4K at 30FPS, but bear in mind that if you increase the frame rate to 60 then the crop factor does reduce to that of an APS-C sensor. The video features on the Lumix S5 are very impressive. It includes multiple cinematic modes and a slow-motion mode at 180 fps but you lose the autofocus mode. This has been designed for ease of use too, it includes three custom modes that can be configured to the mode dial and the usual P, A, S and M modes plus an iA (intelligent Auto) mode.