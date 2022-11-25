Save over $500 on the Panasonic Lumix GH6 with this Black Friday deal

The Panasonic Lumix GH6 is now $500 off (opens in new tab) for Black Friday 2022, making it easier than ever to get high-quality photos without breaking the budget.

This Black Friday camera deal (opens in new tab) is marked down a whopping 22%, down to $1697.99 from $2199.99. The Lumix GH6 offers some of the best performance on the market for a camera in this price range, and this Black Friday deal makes it more within reach than ever.

No matter what your video or still photography needs are, the Panasonic Lumix GH6 can handle it all with incredible performance. This camera is definitely designed with professionals or experienced hobbyists in mind, so if you're looking for a camera to inspire a beginning photographer or to help you get started, be sure to check out our guides on some of the best beginner cameras or best budget cameras.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic Lumix GH6: was 2199.99 now just $1697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Shoot 5.7K or 4K video, take 100MP handheld high resolution images, and elevate your photography game to new heights with the Panasonic Lumix GH6.

The Panasonic Lumix GH6 is now nearly 23% off (opens in new tab) for Black Friday, placing incredible performance in your hands at a fantastic price. While the price might seem high for a beginner, any professional looking for a stellar handheld camera can't afford to let this deal go by.

The Lumix GH6 features a new 25.2-megapixel live MOS sensor that increases its effective pixel count by more than 20%, offering high resolution, high-speed signal readout and wide dynamic range.

A new image processor in the GH6 doubles the camera's processing speed and features intelligent detail processing, 2D noise reduction for still images, and high-precision 3D noise reduction for video for the most realistic images possible.

In addition, the Lumix GH6's color reproduction has been greatly improved over previous models by the addition of high-precision 3D color control, brightness, saturation and hue. Now that this camera is discounted at $500 off (opens in new tab), there's never been a better time to step up your photography game.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic Lumix GH6: was 2199.99 now just $1697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Shoot 5.7K or 4K video, take 100MP handheld high resolution images, and elevate your photography game to new heights with the Panasonic Lumix GH6.

Be sure to check out Space.com's best cameras for photos and videos and best cameras for astrophotography guides if the Panasonic Lumix GH6 isn't quite what you're looking for. Also, see our pick of the best lenses for astrophotography if you're looking to capture the most impressive skywatching images possible.