Cheapest-ever Black Friday binocular deal: Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 over 30% off

In our Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binocular review early in 2023, we concluded that these binos are ideal for beginners and hobbyists who need a 'go anywhere' binocular. We are happy to recommend them at full RRP, even placing them in our best binoculars guide, so why not take advantage of Amazon's $43 saving?

At $96.95, this is the cheapest we've seen them, even beating last year's Black Friday sale price of $119.95.

It's almost impossible for you not to have heard of Nikon. They have been one of the most trusted brands in the world of optics for over a century. Their commitment to quality and performance is reflected in this pair of binoculars.

The P3 8x42 has a respectable 8x magnification — enough to observe galaxies, the moon, and other celestial subjects, and they feature the lowest amount of chromatic aberration of any similarly-priced pair we've tested. Fully-coated lenses help reduce glare, giving excellent clear views of wildlife, sporting events, concerts, landscapes and night skies.

The only things that let these binoculars down are the thin neck strap and loose lens caps — things that could easily be swapped out inexpensively if you wanted to. We're glad that Nikon invested all their technology and expertise into the optics instead!

Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42: was $139.95 now $96.95 from Amazon. Save $43 on the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars. They would be an excellent investment for amateur astronomers or budding birdwatchers or wildlife enthusiasts. They are fogproof and waterproof which is a huge bonus for binos in this price range.

This deal is for the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42, but the Prostaff P3 10x30, the P3 10x42 (one left in stock at the time of writing) and the Prostaff P3 8x30 are all included in the early Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales, all costing the same price of $96.95!

Image 1 of 5 The Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars are slim and easy to transport thanks to the roof prism design (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The eyepieces and the focusing wheel are easy to use. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The adjustable eyecups on the Prostaff P3 binoculars are smooth and feel premium. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The lens caps and accessories and Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binocular laid out in full view. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

Key Specs: These are roof prism binoculars with a very generous eye relief of 20.2mm — good news for spectacle wearers. They are Nitrogen-purged, so they are fogproof, and waterproof down to one meter. They are compact at 125 x 130 x 52mm, and lightweight at 456g.

Consensus: We wouldn't hesitate to recommend these binoculars to beginners; we have even featured them in our best binoculars guide as fantastic entry-level binoculars. They also sit on our best binoculars for kids guide as they are robust and good quality but won't break the bank.

Buy if: You're looking for a great holiday gift for someone (or yourself). They are a respectable pair of binoculars at an affordable price point, even more so when they are less than $100.

Don't buy if: If you're looking for a pair of binos solely for skywatching, they aren't astro-specialists, so if that's your niche you'll probably want to look elsewhere. These are ideal 'go-anywhere' binoculars rather than a specialist pair.

Alternative models: If you're looking for something a little more premium, Nikon's Prostaff P7 8x42 might fit the bill. They are drop-resistant, fogproof and waterproof and have a locking diopter ring, but they are still on the affordable end of the market. They are also currently on sale at B&H Photo for $146.95, down from $186.95. For alternative models we recommend, head over to our best binoculars page, where we have categorized which binos are best for what task.

