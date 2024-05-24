May full moon 2024: See the Flower Moon blossom in gorgeous photos from around the world

May's full moon shines over the Temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounion in Athens, Greece.

May's full moon delighted skywatchers as it shined brightly in the spring sky and we've got the photos to prove it.

May's full moon , also known as the Flower Moon, rose shortly after sunset and was visible in the Scorpius constellation . It then processed to occult, or hide, Antares , a red supergiant star.

From New York City to ancient Greek temples, we take a look at some of the best May full moon photographs from around the world.

Full moons occur when the moon , sun and Earth are aligned, with Earth in the middle. Though for a majority of the time the moon isn't perfectly full; only when the three are perfectly aligned is the moon 100% full, which happens only briefly on the date of a full moon.

In the photos below, the Flower Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, U.S. on May 22.

The moon still appears bright and full the day before and the day after the full moon.

Image 1 of 2 The full moon rises over New York City on May 23, 2024. (Image credit: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images) The full moon rises over New York City on May 23, 2024. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The Full Flower Moon took on a pretty pink orange hue as it rose over Kuwait City.

The full moon rises over Kuwait City on May 23, 2024. (Image credit: YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)

This dark and moody image of the full moon shining over Phare Des Mamelles Lighthouse in Dakar, Senegal is really striking.

The Full Flower Moon shines over Phare Des Mamelles Lighthouse in Dakar, Senegal on May 24, 2024. (Image credit: Cem Ozdel/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Below, the gorgeous May full moon appears in Molfetta, Italy, behind Torre Calderina. If you look carefully you can see a dancer striking a pose in front of Torre Calderina.

The fifth Full Moon of 2024, the Flower Moon, appears in Molfetta, Italy, behind Torre Calderina. (Image credit: Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Another photograph from Molfetta, Italy, shows the full moon bathed in a delicate yellow hue while shining behind a thin layer of clouds.

Full moon shining above Molfetta, Italy. (Image credit: Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Image)

Here the Full Flower Moon is visible through the leaves of the trees in a forest in Tehatta, West Bengal, India.

May's full moon photographed from a forest in Tehatta, West Bengal, India on May 23. (Image credit: Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In the below photograph the Full Flower Moon sets behind the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as seen from Emeryville in California, U.S.

May's full moon sets behind the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as seen from Emeryville in California, U.S. on May 23, 2024. (Image credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Reach for the moon! In this well-positioned photograph the Full Flower Moon appears to have been hooked by a crane in Dakar, Senegal.

A view of the Full Flower Moon with a hook of a crane in Dakar, Senegal on May 24, 2024 (Image credit: Cem Ozdel/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Another cleverly positioned photograph captured from Frankfurt, Germany, shows a plane appearing to fly below the May full moon.

A plane flies past the full moon in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 22, 2024. (Image credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

The full moon was photobombed by another flying machine, this time of the avian variety in this photograph captured from Cannes, France.

The full moon captured from Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2024. (Image credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

This dramatic image below shows the full moon rising over the Temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounion in Athens, Greece.

May's full moon shines over the Temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounion in Athens, Greece. (Image credit: Costas Baltas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The May full moon marks the most sacred day to millions of Buddhists around the world. "Vesak", the Day of the Full Moon of May, was the day that Buddha was born , in the year 623 B.C., Buddha also attained enlightenment on the Day of Vesak and it was also the Day of Vesak that Buddha passed away.

Below are some photographs from celebrations at Borobudur temple in Central Java, Indonesia.

Image 1 of 3 Buddhists gather to worship in commemoration of Vesek Day at Borobudur temple in Central Java, Indonesia (Image credit: Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Buddhists gather to worship in commemoration of Vesek Day at Borobudur temple in Central Java, Indonesia (Image credit: Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Buddhists gather to worship in commemoration of Vesek Day at Borobudur temple in Central Java, Indonesia (Image credit: Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If all this full moon content has inspired you to take a more in-depth moonlit tour of our rocky companion our ultimate guide to observing the moon will help you plan your next skywatching venture whether it be exploring the lunar seas, mountainous terrain, or the many craters that blanket the landscape. You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide .

