Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber is now at its lowest-ever price for Prime Day

Amazon has dropped the Star Wars: Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber to its lowest-ever price in this Prime Day deal. It's now available for $127.04 exclusively for Prime members, reduced from its usual $149.99 Amazon price. We've tested this Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite model, and with a score of four and a half stars out of five, it's worthy of a place in our best lightsabers guide.

Feel the Force by grabbing the Star Wars Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber for $127.04 in this Amazon Prime Day deal.

With a launch price of almost $280, the Star Wars: Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber is a well-constructed lightsaber that's more akin to an actual prop than a toy. Unfortunately, Force FX Elite Lightsabers aren't quite sturdy enough to be dueling quality, but they can handle being used in light combat as long as they don't get bashed too hard.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Prime Day space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

The Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber is a really nice piece of kit for display or play (Image credit: Hasbro / Amazon)

The Star Wars: Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber's blade is removable and the full lightsaber can be mounted on a stand that comes with the package. The blade itself has a pleasing and accurate activation sound as light extends to its tip. Numerous impressive light and noise effects are automatically emitted when the lightsaber is swung. Would-be Jedi also have access to a selection of additional effects by pressing a button on the grip

This lightsaber is a great option for fans, collectors, or kids who are restrained enough not to bash it to bits. Power-wise, it requires three 1.5V AAA alkaline batteries that are not included in the box.

Key features: Movement and button-activated light effects, authentic movie sounds, display stand

Product launched: October 2022

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price history: Costing $278.99 at launch, this lightsaber is now more than 50% cheaper. Prices began to fall not long after release, leveling out at $164.99 earlier this year. The current $149.99 Amazon price is its lowest regular price ever, but it's cheaper still in this $127.04 Prime Day deal.

Price comparison: Best Buy: $195.29 | Hasbro: $278.99 | Halloween Costumes.com: $179.99

✅ Buy it if: You want a good-looking, reasonably robust lightsaber that's got some really cool light and sound effects.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to want a completely accurate Luke Skywalker replica lightsaber or one that's sturdy enough for full-blown battling.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.