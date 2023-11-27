Cyber Monday: Save 20% you shall on Lego Star Wars Yoda's Jedi Starfighter

May the force be with you in our latest Cyber Monday offer, this time on one of the cutest Lego Star Wars playsets in the galaxy.

Normally $34.99, you can currently get 20% off Lego Star Wars Yoda's Jedi Starfighter, making it just $27.99 thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Naturally, at this price point, this isn't a huge Lego Star Wars set, but it is a fantastic choice for younger builders or those looking for a simpler build that's not going to take up tons of space once built.

It hasn't quite made it onto our list of best Lego Star Wars sets - which is dominated by larger models and the Ultimate Collector's Series range - but this is still a solid little build that's fun to put together.

Equipped with two spring-loaded shooters and being chunky enough for small hands to grab it for playing with, Yoda's Jedi Starfighter has excellent "swooshability", as Lego would say. It's not just for kids, though: this great little build is going to appeal to collectors as it's great to look at - and we love the two included minifigures (Yoda and R2-D2).

We're not sure when this deal ends, but with Black Friday over with and Cyber Monday beginning to draw to a close, it's likely to finish very soon. If you fancy grabbing a bargain on Lego Star Wars Yoda's Jedi Starfighter, then, we'd recommend picking it up quickly.

Lego Star Wars Yoda's Jedi Starfighter playset: was $34.99 now $27.99 at Amazon Save 20% on this excellently swooshable Lego playset, featuring Yoda and R2-D2 minifigures. With 253 pieces, it's a great build for kids, and a nice simple model for more seasoned Lego builders.

We love how instantly recognizable this Lego Starfighter is: it might not be the biggest model, but it still manages to pack in a lot of authentic detail. The printed window with its octagonal design, for example, and its folded wings, emblazoned with a familiar logo.

The cockpit opens up, revealing room for Yoda to sit inside and pilot the Starfighter. There's room for R2-D2 too, and the two spring-loaded shooters means you're ready for battle at a moment's notice.

As always with Lego, you'll get full-color printed instructions inside the box. But if you'd rather, you can download the free Lego Builder app on your smartphone or tablet and opt for interactive, zoomable instructions to make building that little bit more immersive.

Key Specs: 253 pieces, two minifigures (Yoda and R2-D2), aimed at ages 8 and over, set number 75360

Consensus: Small but fun, we love this Lego Star Wars Yoda's Jedi Starfighter playset. It's great for little hands to play with, but it makes a great display piece, too, adding nicely to any Star Wars diorama you might have.

Buy if: You're a Lego Star Wars lover or shopping for a young Star Wars fan who wants a fun build and enjoyable playset.

Don't buy if: You're used to putting together huge Lego sets - you'll likely find this one a bit too simple.

