James Gunn casually announces new Superman movie title and release date on Instagram

Lex Luthor will apparently don the classic power suit for his next duel with Superman

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have officially greenlit the direct sequel to "Superman," this year's James Gunn-directed Man of Steel movie via Instagram, with the flick being pencilled in for a 2027 release.

Titled "Man of Tomorrow," this follow-up to perhaps the summer's most entertaining flick will again be helmed by Gunn and star David Corenswet as the Last Son of Krypton and Nicholas Hoult reprising his role as the diabolical genius Lex Luthor.

DC Studios' "Man of Tomorrow" carries a firm July 9, 2027 launch date, which will arrive a year after "Supergirl" flies onto the big screen on June 26, 2026. The corresponding social media image pencilled by famed DC Chief Jim Lee showcases Luthor sporting his iconic green-and-purple mech armor as the smirking Big Blue Boy Scout casually leans up against his bulky shoulder while clutching a screwdriver obviously meant to dismantle the imposing contraption.

Jim Lee teases Lex Luthor's armored battlesuit in "Man of Tomorrow" (Image credit: DC Studios)

Luthor's awesome LexCorp Battlesuit has been a fixture in comics and numerous animated renditions for the past four decades. However, even though it has often been hinted at, it's never been realized in live-action until now, so fans should be super stoked at its imminent appearance.

"I've already finished the treatment for the next story in what I'll call the 'Superman Saga,'" Gunn told THR in August at the premiere for the second season of his Peacemaker series. "I'm working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today."

The superhero sequel's title, "Man of Tomorrow," is a generous nod to the character's 1930s origins and comic book roots as a shining source of positivity, progress, hope, and future-driven optimism for a world currently enduring a few troubling growing pains. That nickname was also used in 1986's "Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?," a collection of Alan Moore Superman stories, and a 1995-1999 DC comics series, "Superman: The Man of Tomorrow."

No plot details revealed, but we’ll keep you informed as production progresses!