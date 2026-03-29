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'Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4': Release date, plot, factions, & everything else we know about the upcoming 40K strategy game

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In the grim darkness of the future, there's only real-time strategy as the venerable Dawn of War series returns for a fourth entry.

Screenshot from sci-fi strategy game &quot;Dawn of War 4&quot;
(Image credit: KingART)
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Games Workshop's Warhammer 40,000 universe is enjoying a lot of success right now, but few recent announcements have made us more excited for its future than "Dawn of War 4". We thought the series was done for after 2017's disappointing threequel, but we're thrilled to be proven wrong.

So far, "Dawn of War 4" is promising a return to the real-time strategy of the original 2004 game. It's even returning to Kronus, picking up plot threads from the excellent "Dark Crusade" expansion pack.

Development falls on a new studio — KING Art Games — this time around, but based on their previous game, Iron Harvest, they've got the tools to nail this.

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When is "Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4" coming out?

(Image credit: KingART)

"Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4" is set to release at some point in 2026.

Publisher Deep Silver and developer KING Art haven't locked a release window for Dawn of War 4 yet, but the marketing materials released so far confirm the intention remains to launch it at some point this year.

As always, be ready for potential delays, but considering the volume of the marketing efforts at the time of writing, we're quite confident it'll release in 2026.

Is "Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4" coming to consoles?

(Image credit: KingART)

"Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4" is only confirmed to launch on PC (Windows) at the time of writing.

Like the previous games in the series, and despite studio KING Art's experience with consoles, the fourth installment is sticking to PC (Steam) for now. This means the gameplay and interface have been fully designed with a hardcore PC strategy experience in mind. No doubt, this will make diehards of the RTS genre happy.

We wouldn't rule out console ports at a later date if the game turns out to be a massive success, though.

"Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4" trailers

Since its announcement on August 19, 2025, "Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4" has received several trailers with both CGI and in-engine gameplay footage.

It seems that Games Workshop and Deep Silver's marketing rollout plans are gradual, leaving us with few gaps with no news on the game. You can watch all of them below (and we'll update the list as more arrive):

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Official Announce Trailer | Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Official Announce Trailer | Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube
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Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - "Back to War" In-Engine Trailer - YouTube Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV -
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Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Story Trailer - YouTube Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Story Trailer - YouTube
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Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Ork CGI Trailer - YouTube Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Ork CGI Trailer - YouTube
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Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Orks Faction Trailer - YouTube Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Orks Faction Trailer - YouTube
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What type of game is "Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4"?