'Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4': Release date, plot, factions, & everything else we know about the upcoming 40K strategy game

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Games Workshop's Warhammer 40,000 universe is enjoying a lot of success right now, but few recent announcement s have made us more excited for its future than "Dawn of War 4". We thought the series was done for after 2017's disappointing threequel, but we're thrilled to be proven wrong.

So far, "Dawn of War 4" is promising a return to the real-time strategy of the original 2004 game. It's even returning to Kronus, picking up plot threads from the excellent "Dark Crusade" expansion pack.

Development falls on a new studio — KING Art Games — this time around, but based on their previous game, Iron Harvest , they've got the tools to nail this.

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Space Marines, Necrons, Orks, and the Adeptus Mechanicus will battle for dominance of the ravaged battlefields on Kronus' surface. We've been promised surprises, and some of the trailers released so far have given us deeper looks at the extensive unit roster, plus familiar names we weren't expecting to see here.

Between this and the other upcoming Warhammer 40,000 games on the horizon, 40K fans will be eating good in 2026. But enough yakking; here's everything we know about "Dawn of War 4" so far.

When is "Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4" coming out?

"Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4" is set to release at some point in 2026.

Publisher Deep Silver and developer KING Art haven't locked a release window for Dawn of War 4 yet, but the marketing materials released so far confirm the intention remains to launch it at some point this year.

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As always, be ready for potential delays, but considering the volume of the marketing efforts at the time of writing, we're quite confident it'll release in 2026.

Is "Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4" coming to consoles?

"Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4" is only confirmed to launch on PC (Windows) at the time of writing.

Like the previous games in the series, and despite studio KING Art's experience with consoles, the fourth installment is sticking to PC ( Steam ) for now. This means the gameplay and interface have been fully designed with a hardcore PC strategy experience in mind. No doubt, this will make diehards of the RTS genre happy.

We wouldn't rule out console ports at a later date if the game turns out to be a massive success, though.

"Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4" trailers

Since its announcement on August 19, 2025, "Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4" has received several trailers with both CGI and in-engine gameplay footage.

It seems that Games Workshop and Deep Silver's marketing rollout plans are gradual, leaving us with few gaps with no news on the game. You can watch all of them below (and we'll update the list as more arrive):

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Official Announce Trailer | Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - "Back to War" In-Engine Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Ork CGI Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Orks Faction Trailer - YouTube Watch On