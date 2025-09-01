'Klingon Next Door' is a hilarious look at what Star Trek's angriest aliens do in their down time

“Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way” lands on Sept. 2, 2025

Klingons aren't exactly the most friendly bunch of battle-tested aliens inhabiting the "Star Trek" Universe, but seeing them in more casual domestic situations relaxing under mundane circumstances should bring a smile to all of our geeky faces.

As initially presented in the first season of Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek: The Original Series" in 1966, these warmongering humanoids were supposed to be a not-so-subtle sci-fi reflection of the Soviet-era, Cold War Russian adversaries residing on their home planet of Kronos and acting hostile to the Federation.

Now a whimsical new hardcover book from author Joey Spiotto titled, “Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way” aims to show the lighter side of these aggressive beings, showing what they get up to when they’re not piloting their Birds of Prey, firing on innocent Starfleet vessels, and creating a turbulent political crisis or two.

Even Klingons need some rest and relaxation after the battle smoke clears (Image credit: Titan Books)

What does a Klingon warrior get up to in his downtime? What song would he choose at a karaoke bar? How does a trip to the barber work out for him? This title will be released on September 2, 2025, but you can pre-order now.

It's definitely a must-grab book for any self-respecting "Star Trek" fan, sci-fi collector, or cartoon enthusiast. The amusing humorous attitude honors all things Klingon in a wild "what-if?" dimension.

Image 1 of 2 A page from Titan Books' "Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way" (Image credit: Titan Books) Laundry time for a Klingon warrior can be a restorative domestic task (Image credit: Titan Books)

No normal task is ignored in this quirky surprise, whether they're doing a spot of cooking, playing competitive sports or just grocery shopping. Fans of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" will discover how an honorable warrior might take on the epic challenges of day-to-day home life in this funny collection of colorful vignettes.

Spiotto isn't a stranger to this corner of the literary galaxy and its esoteric jokes as he also composed 2015's "Alien Next Door: In Space, No One Can Hear You Clean," and 2018's "Jonesy: Nine Lives On The Nostromo." Here in his little 80-page grin-inducing edition published by Titan Books featuring those intimidating Klingons during their downtime, Spiotto lets his imagination run rampant in envisioning just what existence is like after the antagonism and combat plans are put away.

"Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way" launches on Sept. 2, 2025.