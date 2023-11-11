These highly rated lightsabers are at their lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

These three Star Wars The Black Series lightsabers are currently on offer, at their lowest ever price, in what is a trilogy of top early Black Friday deals. We like these deals a lot as the lightsabers on offer rank among the best lightsabers that credits can buy.

You can get The Black Series Darth Vader lightsaber for $164.99 (22% off), Luke Skywalker's lightsaber for $164 (18% off) or the Darksaber from "The Mandalorian" for $235 (16% off).

There's a lot to like about these lightsabers and not just the fact that they're on offer for their lowest-ever price. They rank highly in our guide to the best lightsabers as they feature great sound effects, they look amazing and they work excellently both in use and on display. The fact that they're also good in use shows that they're robustly built and not going to break at the slightest of knocks. If only you knew the power of the Dark Side, well you can with our Darth Vader Force FX lightsaber review.

Below, you'll find all three of these excellent deals and the specs that make these models worth getting.

Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Lightsaber Was $212.59 Now $164.99 on Amazon. Save nearly $50 (22%) and get Amazon's lowest-ever price on a lightsaber that features at the top of our best lightsaber guide. It features at the top due to its incredible look, fantastic effects thanks to a button hidden at the back of the hilt and because it's great on display and in use. So whether you want to hang it up, use it for photoshoots or destroy the Rebel Alliance, it's a top choice. Note: If you don't want to buy this from Amazon, it's on sale for the same price as Best Buy.

Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Was $199 Now $164 on Amazon. Save $35 and get Amazon's lowest ever price on another top lightsaber. It's very similar to the one above as it's also The Black Series and a Force FX lightsaber, but it's a replica of Luke Skywalker's from "Return Of The Jedi".

Star Wars The Black Series DarkSaber Was $278.99 Now $235 On Amazon. Save over $40 on another excellent lightsaber that also features in our best lightsaber guide for its unique look and design as well as quality effects. Notably, this is the Darksaber as seen in The Mandalorian and not a lightsaber seen in the main Star Wars saga. This is also Amazon's lowest-ever price.

Read our Black Friday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

There's no getting around the fact that these can be seen as a bit pricey for what is ultimately a replica/toy, especially given that there are cheaper models out there. However, these are premium models and you do get a lot of quality in the make of them and of course, they are currently at their lowest ever price point. The effects include a progressive ignition, an idle hum, duel effect, blaster deflect, wall cutting mode, and a battle sequence mode, plus more. Each lightsaber also comes with a stand and Darth Vader's comes with a removable Kyber crystal.



Include: Don't forget, if you want to make the most of Black Friday 2023, check out our Amazon Prime Day hub for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ian Stokes) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Ian Stokes)

Key Specs: Display stand, removable Kyber crystal, numerous sound effects, well-hidden buttons on the hilt for a more realistic look, excellent and realistic looks especially compared to other models available.

Consensus: These three lightsabers are some of the very best out there. Yes, they do cost more than most but they are also a lot better. If you want the best, to display a lightsaber or you want a cosplay prop, we would recommend these.

Buy if: Your budget allows, you want to beat the Black Friday rush or you just want the best out there for whatever reason.

Don't buy if: You're buying for a Padawan, there are cheaper models out there that are less realistic but might be better suited to taking a beating.

Alternative models: Hasbro's Darksaber or The Black Series Kylo Ren lightsaber. The former is suitable for kids and considerably cheaper, the latter is similar to the models above but is not on offer.

Check out our Black Friday 2023 deals page for discounts on telescopes, cameras, binoculars, star projectors, Lego and more.