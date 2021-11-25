The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope has been reduced by 40% for Black Friday

The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ is suitable for the beginner, offering great views of the moon, planets and bright deep-sky targets.

Designed with the beginner in mind, the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ allows skywatchers to explore planets, stars and a selection of deep-sky targets without any prior knowledge in night-sky navigation. Making use of your smartphone for guided tours of the universe, this revolutionary instrument from Celestron is an enormous 40% off at Walmart this Black Friday.

The overall build of the StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ is of very good quality, and comes with everything you need for a successful night of observations: 25mm and 10mm eyepieces for magnifications of 36x and 90x, a 2x Barlow lens, StarPointer red-dot finderscope, alt-azimuth mount, tripod, accessory tray, star diagonal and a smartphone dock.

In terms of optical prowess, the 3.1-inch (80mm) objective lens is able to collect enough light for magnified views of Jupiter's atmospheric bands and Great Red Spot, Saturn's rings, the cratered surface of the moon, the Andromeda Galaxy (Messier 31), the Orion Nebula (Messier 42), the Great Globular Cluster in Hercules (Messier 13), among other tantalizing targets.

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ: $299.99 Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ: $299.99 $199.99 at Walmart



The StarSense Explorer offers high-definition views of the planets, bright nebulas and galaxies, star clusters, sure to delight beginners, kids and skywatchers looking for a "grab and go" instrument. Supplied with eyepieces, 2x Barlow lens, smartphone dock and more.

If you're stuck for what to observe during your night under the stars, the StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ has you covered: once the telescope is aligned, the StarSense sky recognition technology is able to use your smartphone to analyze constellations, allowing your position to be calculated in real time.

The free-to-download StarSense Explorer app is then able to generate a list of objects that are currently visible from your location. Once you've selected your target, it's then a simple process of manually slewing the optical tube and mount — observers can follow on-screen arrows that will take them straight to their target.

Skywatchers are then free to enjoy high-definition views that boast very good quality, clarity and contrast thanks to fully coated glass optics and brilliant light transmission that truly pick out the solar system and deep sky's finer details.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday Space deals, or our guide to the Best telescopes. If you're looking for a telescope for a young skywatcher or beginner, then read our guides on the best telescopes for kids or best telescopes for beginners.