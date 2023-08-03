The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ is over $115 off

The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ is a refractor telescope, ideal for those without much previous experience or that want to try their hand at astronomy and is perfect for viewing planets, bright star clusters and nebulas.

At this price point, the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT is pretty good value and it's at it's on sale for its lowest price this year. It also features in our guide for the best deals on telescopes on Amazon. You can check out the specs in depth below, but it features all you need for viewing the cosmos, as well as a host of accessories and now it's over $115 off.

If this deal isn't quite what you're looking for then it might be worth checking out our guides for the best telescopes, telescope deals and the best budget telescopes under $500.

The use of the StarSense app is what makes this an ideal choice for beginners. Once users enable the app on their smartphone and a quick and simple alignment procedure is completed, the app will tell you what night sky targets are visible and guide you towards the ones you select. The mount and tripod also come preassembled, so users can jump straight into stargazing and not worry about setting the telescope up correctly.

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80 AZ Telescope was $299.95 now $181.25 on Amazon. Save over $115 on a telescope that offers fully coated glass optics, an 80mm aperture, a preassembled mount and tripod as well as a range of accessories. The use of the StarSense app means this telescope offers a fun and simpler stargazing experience as it will tell you what targets are visible and guide you toward them. It's ideal for those without much previous experience.

Key specs: 80mm aperture, fully coated glass optics, tripod included, two eyepieces (25mm and 10mm) included, 2x Barlow lens included, accessory tray and phone dock included, use of the StarSense app, a slow motion control rod is also included and you get a two year US warranty.

Consensus: It has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and while we haven't reviewed this specific telescope, we can vouch for the usual reliability and quality you can expect from Celestron models and some of their other StarSense Explorer models feature in our guides for best telescopes for beginners and best budget telescopes. This price for this telescope is a good deal.

Buy if: You're wanting a fun and easy stargazing experience, you're trying your hand at astronomy or you want a new telescope but you're not willing to break the bank to get one.

Don't buy if: You're a purist and you like setting up your telescope and locating your targets manually or you're in the market for a high-spec, high-end model.

Alternative models: If this is close to what you're looking for but ultimately, not quite right, we suggest taking a look at Celestron's StarSense Explorer LT 114 AZ, the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ or the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ, which is a little more expensive.