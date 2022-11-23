Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars, now less than $100 at Amazon

This popular variant of the best binoculars available, the Celestron Skymaster 15x70, is 25% off for Black Friday and is available for just $90.25. They were $9 cheaper ($81) in the October Prime Day Sales, but given the price of almost everything is on the up, it's not surprising the drop in price is just a touch smaller. They are also reduced at Adorama, now $99 (opens in new tab) and B&H Photo, $99.99 but with a free flashlight (opens in new tab) if you'd like some Amazon alternatives.

In our Celestron Skymaster Pro 15x70 review, we found them excellent for viewing larger deep-sky objects. While this deal isn't for the pro version, these binoculars boast almost the same specification, less a slightly more rugged construction and fully multi-coated optics, as opposed to 'just' multi-coated optics.

The glass is still top-quality BaK4, ensuring sharp and crisp views. While this (non-pro) version isn't waterproof or nitrogen-purged, they are still water resistant — just be mindful of dew.

We do recommend pairing the binoculars with one of our best tripods, as the high-magnification views mean your lenses will be tricky to hold steady. But once you mount the set to a tripod using an L-shaped adapter, the views are simply glorious.

Fainter deep sky objects will pop out than what you can see in popular 7x50 or 10x50 binocular sets. On a clear night, the results can be eye-popping, even picking out the striking red color of Mu Cephei (aka Herschel's Garnet Star, Erakis), which you cannot determine with the naked eye.

You will also easily be able to find and explore the Andromeda Galaxy, and the bright Messier galaxies and nebulas based on the list drawn up by Charles Messier. Luckily, the binoculars are light enough to port to any dark-sky location you choose.

The eye relief is a generous 18mm, which is good news for glasses wearers. Imagine being handed the power to see all of this for less than $100.

All-in-all, these binoculars will give users an enjoyable star and galaxy- gazing experience at a very reasonable price.

Other deals in the Celestron Skymaster range are the SkyMaster 25x70, available at just $83.99 (opens in new tab) (35% off), and the SkyMaster 12x60 selling for only $75.22 (opens in new tab) at 28% off — these are both cheaper than the October Prime Day Sales.

