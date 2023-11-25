This Lego City Mars Spacecraft Exploration Missions Black Friday deal is out of this world

You can save 39% on the Lego City Mars Spacecraft Exploration Missions at Amazon this Black Friday weekend.

This interactive set suitable for ages 6+ includes 3 Lego City minifigs and their helmets and 298 pieces to build a spaceship. It also comes with the option of solving fun digital building challenges.

You can get the Lego City Mars Spacecraft Exploration Missions set on sale right now for $24.29 at Amazon.

The Lego City Mars Spacecraft Exploration Missions set comes with with a planet rover, two asteroids and a Mars setting as well as the character minifigures and other accessories. With all of these, kids will be able to play with the set for hours after they've finished building it.

We think this is up there with the best Lego space sets, especially for younger kids who will get many hours of entertainment from it. And at 39% off an already affordable price, this is a deal not to be missed. Hurry, as stock won't last forever!

Lego City Mars Spacecraft Exploration Missions was $39.99 now $24.29 at Amazon. This interactive Lego space set is now available for less than $25, and we think it's well-worth an investment. It will supply kids with hours of fun past the build stage, as it comes with plenty of minifigs and accessories to play. There's also the option of having them complete digital building challenges. At 39% off, this is a great opportunity to buy one of the best Lego space sets out there.

Read our Black Friday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

For kids, a Lego set should be the perfect mix between a challenging build (but not too complex that they will get tired of it) and a fun toy they can play with once they are done. This Lego City Mars Spacecraft Exploration Missions is exactly that.

It comes with 298 pieces some interactive digital challenges to help kids enjoy the building process and add difficulty where needed. This set also comes with three character minifigurines and their accompanying helmets, as well as some accessories to play with. The completed spaceship is sturdy, so it's perfectly suited to being flown about, too.

(Image credit: Amazon.)

Key Specs: 298 pieces, 3 minifigures and helmets, includes digital missions to complete. Built set measures 1.5" H x 7.5" L x 3" W.

Consensus: This Lego City Mars Spacecraft is the perfect gift for space-obsessed kids who want to build and to play with their set.

Buy if: You're looking for a fun, interactive set for children 6 years or over.

Don't buy if: You're buying for an adult or teenager who wants collector Lego or complex builds.

Alternative models: We have plenty more options available in our best Lego space sets guide. If you're looking for an intricate collector set, you can't do much better than the Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery, which contains 2,354 pieces and will set you back close to $200. For Disney fans, we loved the Lego Disney Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship, which is currently 40% on the Lego website.

Check out our Black Friday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.