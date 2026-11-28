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An artist's illustration of a Kuiper Belt object and the sun and planets in the distance (left); scanning transmission electron microscope images of some of the dust grains, showing various facets of their mineralogy (right).

A dozen grains of dust that have wandered in from the distant Kuiper Belt beyond Neptune were found floating in Earth's stratosphere. And it turns out they hold the secrets of a special kind of 'heavy' water that seems to be surprisingly abundant in the outer solar system.

When analyzed by a team of scientists the 12 dust grains, which were captured by NASA's stratospheric ER-2 research aircraft, show signs of having interacted with a form of water that contains heavy oxygen isotopes.

This is important because to better understand how the planets formed, scientists are seeking to understand how various materials were distributed around the early solar system 4.5 billion years ago. If there is a reservoir of heavy water out in the solar system's hinterlands, understanding how that water got out there and stayed out there will inform models that describe the growth of the planets.

Water consists of two hydrogen atoms and an oxygen atom. What we usually refer to as heavy water is water that contains a heavy isotope of hydrogen. An isotope is an atom that contains the usual number of protons for that element, but a different number of neutrons . Elements are determined by the number of protons they contain. For example, hydrogen always has just one proton. Ordinary 'light' hydrogen has 1 proton and no neutrons, but its heavy isotopes – deuterium and tritium – contain 1 and 2 neutrons, respectively, in addition to the proton.

However, there's another kind of water that features heavy isotopes of oxygen instead. Ordinary 'light' oxygen is made from 8 protons and 8 neutrons and is hence known as oxygen-16 but some oxygen isotopes can have 9 or 10 neutrons, and we call these isotopes oxygen-17 or -18.

There have been a few clues that such a reservoir exists. Mineralogical evidence from a single carbonaceous chondritic meteorite and measurements from comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko indicated the presence of minerals that had formed from interactions between silicate rock and abundant oxygen-heavy variety of water, but it was not clear whether these were isolated instances or a clue to something more widespread.

An illustration comparing the locations of the solar system planets to the Kuiper Belt and the Oort Cloud, a theorized shell of icy objects at the farthest reaches of our solar system. (Image credit: ESA)

Another data point comes from NASA's Genesis mission, which launched in 2001 and collected particles from the solar wind that were subsequently returned to Earth for study. The analysis of these particles indicated that the sun contains proportionally more ordinary 'light' oxygen than Earth and most meteorites. This suggests that there could be an outwards gradient of increasing abundance of heavy oxygen.

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Yet the Kuiper Belt is so far away that it makes finding more evidence for this difficult. However, rather than having to go to the Kuiper Belt to sample the water-ice there, dust grains can bring a little bit of the Kuiper Belt to us.

Those 12 dust grains all started out in the Kuiper Belt, but a phenomenon known as Poynting–Robertson drag, whereby dust particles absorb heat coming from the sun and then re-radiate it as thermal infrared in all directions, which slows the dust particles down and causes their orbit to drift in towards the sun. Those particular 12 dust grains got lucky – they were intercepted by Earth and their small size, mass and velocity meant they survived entry into the atmosphere. If the ER-2 aircraft hadn't picked them up, they may well have drifted down to the ground.

One of two NASA operated ER-2 high-altitude research planes. (Image credit: NASA/Carla Thomas)

A team of scientists led by NASA's Lindsay Keller's team used advanced electron microscopy at the agency's Johnson Space Center, and then the ion microprobe at the University of California, Los Angeles, to study the hydrated minerals inside the tiny dust grains that are smaller than a millimeter across. The grains were identified as having come from the Kuiper Belt by the pattern of tracks, or scars, left in them by energetic particles from the sun – an identifying characteristic of Kuiper Belt dust.

Thanks to these instruments, Keller's team spotted hydrated clay minerals that formed when water infused with heavy oxygen interacted with silicate minerals enriched with iron-nickel and sulfide in cold temperatures. These dust grains formed 4.5 billion years ago, when the planets were being assembled from material in a circumstellar disk of gas and dust around the young sun. According to their models, Keller's team were able to place an upper limit on how much heavy oxygen water there is in the Kuiper Belt, calculating a 15% greater ratio of oxygen-18 to oxygen-16 than is found in Earth's oceans.

Scanning transmission electron microscope images of some of the dust grains, showing various facets of their mineralogy. (Image credit: Keller et al/Science Advances 2026)

What makes this discovery even more intriguing is that there seems to be a cut-off somewhere between the inner solar system and the Kuiper Belt. Lots of material in the planet-forming disk was well mixed together, and we can see this in the compositions of meteorites that originate from various sources. However, most meteorites do not contain much heavy oxygen. Something must have blocked the heavy oxygen from moving inwards and becoming part of planetary bodies closer to the sun.

"The limited mixing between these outer solar system reservoirs suggests that the heavy water reservoir in the outer solar system was isolated from the inner regions, most likely by Saturn or in combination with the ice giants," write Keller's team in their research paper.

This further illustrates the complexity of the chemistry within the planet-forming disk that formed the solar system, including Earth. When seeking to understand the development of the solar system's chemistry, we must also factor in the planets themselves and the role they played in directing that chemistry, resulting in the solar system that we see today.