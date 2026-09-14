Is there a hidden 'Planet 9' in our solar system?

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An artist's illustration of the hypothetical Planet Nine in the solar system.

For more than a century, astronomers have been captivated by the idea that an undiscovered planet could be lurking in the furthest reaches of our solar system.

The search for this elusive, hypothetical planet has taken many forms over the decades. The discovery of Neptune in 1846 demonstrated that an unseen planet might be inferred from its gravitational effects on other worlds. Based on this, the search for a ninth planet began in earnest, seemingly culminating with the discovery of Pluto by astronomer Clyde W. Tombaugh in 1930.

However, decades later in August 2006, Pluto's long-held planetary status was withdrawn after its formal reclassification as a dwarf planet, launching a debate over the Kuiper Belt object's identity that continues today . Yet beyond the controversy over how Pluto should be classified, the quest to determine whether a hidden ninth planet may exist in our solar system continues — and some astronomers are more confident than ever that its discovery could be imminent.

What do we know?

The story of our solar system's unconfirmed ninth planet takes us back to the early decades of the last century. At that time, astronomers began to suspect that, much like Neptune's discovery based on irregularities in the motion of Uranus, evidence of even more distant planets might begin to surface through similar observations. This prompted American astronomer Percival Lowell to advance the idea that orbital irregularities displayed by both Uranus and Neptune could point to the existence of a distant, unknown planet — one he dubbed "Planet X."

Today, although Lowell's name for this hypothetical planet is sometimes used interchangeably with the idea of a "Planet Nine," the concepts are slightly different. While the early search for Planet X relied on observations of the motion of Uranus and Neptune, new data that included Voyager 2's encounters with those planets in the 1980s helped reveal that their orbital behavior could be explained without the introduction of an unknown ninth planet.

By contrast, modern proponents of the existence of a ninth planet focus their searches further out, looking instead to orbital peculiarities in smaller objects that occupy the distant reaches of the solar system. This approach to solving the Planet Nine mystery was put forward in 2016 by Caltech astronomers Konstantin Batygin and Michael Brown, who argued that an undiscovered planet could account for the odd orbital patterns displayed by several extreme trans-Neptunian objects in the distant solar system.

An illustration of the hypothesized Planet Nine. (Image credit: Mark Garlick/Science Photo Library/Getty Images)

What remains unknown?

In 2024, the Caltech team presented additional findings , which specifically focused on long-period, low-inclination objects that are known to traverse Neptune's orbit.

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"These objects are dynamically unstable, so the population has to be continuously replenished," Batygin recently told Space in an email. "In our 2024 work, we found that Planet Nine naturally produces the observed population, whereas the model without Planet Nine is strongly inconsistent with the data once observational biases are accounted for."

According to Batygin, the Planet Nine theory can potentially explain several unusual attributes about the distant solar system, which include the phenomena of orbital clustering, large perihelion distances some objects exhibit, the presence of retrograde bodies, and objects with highly inclined orbits (meaning their orbital paths are tilted at large angles).

Right now, Batygin says the only thing still lacking from the growing body of evidence is a direct detection of Planet Nine itself. Still, while he concedes that such direct detections remain elusive, he also maintains that something must account for the current data he, Brown, and others have collected.

"If the observed dynamical structure is real," Batygin told Space, "there is presently no comparably compelling alternative theoretical explanation."

The existence of a roughly Neptune-mass Planet Nine could explain why the few known extreme trans-Neptunian objects seem to be clustered together in space. The diagram was created using WorldWide Telescope. (Image credit: Caltech/R. Hurt (IPAC))

The mystery remains

Fortunately, powerful facilities like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile could soon provide the observations currently missing from the body of data needed to support the existence of a ninth planet.

In the meantime, some promising additional discoveries have been made in recent years, which could help to strengthen the statistical case for things like orbital clustering being related to an undiscovered object at the edge of the solar system.

However, Batygin advises that astronomers should be cautious in interpreting such findings.

"I would say the picture has become more complicated, rather than simply stronger or weaker," Batygin told Space. "One has to be careful about quoting a single significance for 'clustering,' because the theory does not predict that every distant object should be clustered."

As far as what would offer the clearest support for Planet Nine's existence — short of obtaining direct visual confirmation — Batygin says ongoing discoveries of distant objects in the solar system, and the patterns that emerge in their behavior, could provide the most promising new data.

"For me, the clearest non-imaging evidence would be for the dynamical patterns in the outer solar system to sharpen dramatically as the sample grows," Batygin told Space, noting that this would particularly be the case "if several independent observables converge on the same Planet Nine parameters."

"If a much larger, well-characterized sample simultaneously exhibited the predicted apsidal structure, orbital-plane structure, perihelion distribution, inclination distribution, and Neptune-crossing population, it would become very difficult to explain the observations without a common gravitational perturber," Batygin says.

With an ever-growing number of powerful ground and space-based observatories going into service, it could be just a matter of time before we receive the final confirmation that a ninth planet has been lurking out there—or that another explanation can be proven to account for its apparent gravitational fingerprints.

Until then, the search for Planet Nine remains much like what "Planet X" was more than a century ago: a captivating idea awaiting a breakthrough observation — one that could lead to a major discovery that significantly expands our knowledge of the solar system.