Students and teachers save a massive 71% on Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps in this Cyber Monday Deal

Adobe is offering students and teachers a huge 71% off the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps until 4th December (opens in new tab), and Cyber Monday deal or not, this is an absolute steal. If you're not a student or teacher, fear not — you can still save over 25% per month for the same package.

The massive discount (opens in new tab) gives you access to a host of great apps, including some of the best photo editing apps — Adobe Light Room and Adobe Photoshop — for $15.99 per month. Usually, you'd pay around that price for access to just one of these spectacular photo-editing software programs. You also get access to InDesign, After Effects, Illustrator, Fill & Sign and loads more apps that can enhance creativity, productivity and online presence.

The Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps deal is live in both the US and the UK, with the US version offering 71% off, while the UK version offers 58% off. The offer lasts for the first year, after which the price goes back up to normal — so remember to cancel or change your subscription if you don't want to continue beyond the first year. See the respective links below.

(opens in new tab) Adobe Creative Cloud: Was $54.99 now $15.99 per month on Adobe (opens in new tab). US Students and teachers Save 71% on access and unlimited use of essential apps that will enhance your editing and educational experience. Some of these apps include Photoshop, Indesign, Premiere Pro and Illustrator - all from Adobe. These are market-leading editing apps at a bargain price.

(opens in new tab) Adobe Creative Cloud: Was £51.98 now £13.50 per month on Adobe (opens in new tab). UK students and teachers save 58% on access and unlimited use of essential apps that will enhance your editing and educational experience. Some of these apps include Photoshop, Indesign, Premiere Pro and Illustrator - all from adobe. These are market-leading editing apps and you get access to all of them at a discount.

If you've ever considered purchasing any of the apps offered, or know that you will want access to Adobe's creative cloud over the next year, now is definitely the time to make the most of the huge 71% saving (opens in new tab), deals like this don't come around often, and this is an even better deal than the back to school offers we have seen from Adobe in the past.

The apps on offer are must-haves for a professional level of photo and video editing — even if you'll only make use of one or two of the apps (let's assume Photoshop and Lightroom), you've already saved a massive amount, and you can access to the whole Creative Cloud Suite as a bonus. You might find some of the software, that you may not have considered before, will boost your creative experience in more ways than you could have imagined.

Lightroom and Photoshop both sit at the top of our best photo editing apps guide. These photo editing apps allow you to alter your images in just about any way you could possibly want to, they are widely regarded as the best editing apps on the market. Premiere Pro — also included — while slightly lesser known than Photoshop, is no less important as it is effectively the same, but for video editing and allows you to make changes and enhancements to your videos that most other apps on the market simply can't.

While there are many more great apps included in the cloud, writing about them all and why they're worth having would mean you would spend all day reading this article and not going to snap up this excellent deal!

We can't stress how good this deal is, and you have from now until 4th December to take advantage of it. (opens in new tab)

