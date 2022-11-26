Vaonis Vespera smart telescope: Black Friday savings of $500

Save $500 (opens in new tab) on the new Vaonis Vespera smart telescope over at B&H with a Black Friday saving that continues over the weekend.

We reviewed the Vaonis VE50 Vespera Exploration Station Digital Telescope earlier this year and gave it a solid 4.5/5 stars for its beginner-friendly but incredibly powerful abilities. Fully automated, this smart telescope is computerized and has an automatic go-to function that will slew to celestial objects when users select an object from the smartphone app. It also has a built-in camera to take astrophotographs without the need for an external camera.

The interface is so easy and smooth that anyone with the app can get going in around five minutes — no more long-winded star alignment process or knowledge of the night sky to view your favorite constellations, nebulas, star clusters, planets and more.

For the first time this Black Friday we're seeing the Vaonis Vespera 20% off its original price.

Vaonis Vespera smart telescope: was $2499.99, now $1999.99

This fully automated smart telescope is quick and easy to set up, requires no knowledge of the night sky, and is ready to locate desired objects via the smartphone app instantly to get you up and running when stargazing. Take photos of your favorite objects with the in-built camera.



Images like the Dumbbell Nebula can be extracted as JPEG or TIFF files with the Vaonis Vespera. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

The futuristic design of the Vaonis Vespera is what really appeals to astronomers. Traditional eyepieces and Barlow lenses have no place here in the fully automated imaging telescope that can autofocus on objects and photograph them.

There's even a live image stacking technology feature that allows astronomers to view the night sky in even greater detail than analog eyepieces ever could, by imaging long exposures and stacking them atop one another.

This smart telescope is compact at 15 x 8 x 3.5-inches / 38.1 x 20.3 x 8.9cm in size and weighs only 11 lb / 5 kg so slipping it into a backpack to take with you on a night of stargazing is incredibly easy. Casual stargazers or beginner telescope enthusiasts should take advantage of this incredible Black Friday Vaonis Vespera telescope deal and it suits higher-level astronomers too, who are too busy to set up traditional telescopes and astro cameras but still want to engage with the cosmos.