Get $300 off the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox smart telescope this Black Friday

If you're hunting for a telescope that's able to reveal a plethora of deep-sky targets such as far-flung galaxies and nebulas with ease, then look no further than the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox. What's more, this smart device — which is the world's newest telescope — is a little over 10% off this Black Friday from Unistellar's dedicated site.

The Unistellar eVscope eQuinox is a breeze to set up, allowing the skywatcher to get observing within moments. Packed with a database of millions of stars, the eQuinox makes use of an autonomous field detection software, which enables its computerized system to recognise the targets in its field of view in less than a minute: no more complicated calibrating and the skywatcher is also provided with snippets of information about the target their observing, making this one of the most user-friendly telescopes on the market.

Digital magnification can be pushed to 400x, but we recommend no more than about 150x, while optical magnification won't exceed 50x due to the lack of an eyepiece. The eQuinox makes use of a Sony Exmor IMX224 CMOS in the way of sensor technology. At a modest weight of 9 kilograms (19.8 lbs.), it's portable enough for travel to dark-sky parks and moving around your backyard without too much hassle.

Boasting enhanced vision, citizen science projects, 35 hours of storage, a motorized mount and 100 times more powerful than your standard telescope, the eQuinox is able to pick out faint deep-sky targets, from galaxies to nebulas in exquisite contrast and clarity within moments — whether you're observing from a dark-sky location or from the inner city. Get $300 off today!



Being observers of the night sky ourselves, we are particularly impressed with the eQuinox's revolutionary technology that's able to reduce the effects of light pollution; interference from street lamps that often limits urban skywatchers to the bright deep-sky targets, the planets and surface of the moon. This smart telescope enables observations to be made from inner-city environments by identifying interfering light and making use of in-built filters to remove it, leaving the user with views of excellent quality and contrast. The eQuinox is also able to reduce pesky moonlight for uninterrupted, dazzling deep-space observations.

And that's not all, thrown into the cost is the eQuinox's capability of enabling citizen science, so whether you're looking to protect the planet against near-earth asteroids or track down the next undiscovered exoplanet, you can join the global Unistellar Network to contribute valuable observations alongside a community of thousands of citizen astronomers.

Just like many telescopes on the market, the eQuinox is also supplied with a free download of a dedicated app, which not only recommends the best targets to observe from your location out of a catalog of 5,000 objects, but also allows for group observing and remote control — whether you prefer observing from the comfort of your sofa or under the night sky.

