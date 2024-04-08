The total solar eclipse 2024 is happening today! Here's what you need to know
Millions are ready to watch — are you?
It's the day we've all been waiting for! Total solar eclipse 2024 is finally here.
Today (April 8) a total solar eclipse will sweep across North America from Mexico, through 15 U.S. States and up through Canada. For viewers inside the path of totality, the moon will completely cover the sun, darkening the sky and revealing our star's hidden outer atmosphere.
You can keep up to date with the latest eclipse content on our eclipse live blog and watch all the total eclipse action unfold live here on Space.com courtesy of NASA. Our livestream coverage begins at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).
If you capture a great photo of the solar eclipse and would like to share it with us please email it to spacephotos@space.com.
Every U.S. State will experience at least a partial solar eclipse today. If you want to check what time you'll be able to see the solar eclipse and find out what it may look like from your location check out this great interactive map from NASA.
A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on our planet. It appears almost exactly the same size as our sun and for those witnessing the event from the path of totality, it will completely cover the sun's visible disk.
Last minute preparations
If you haven't been able to get hold of a pair of eclipse glasses and are looking for an easy way to still view the solar eclipse safely we have a list of some alternative ways to view the eclipse with items from around the home.
Remember NEVER look directly at the sun. To safely view all of this event, you must use solar glasses or filters. Only those in the path of totality will be able to remove them briefly to see the sun's corona with their naked eyes. Those not in the path of totality must keep them on the entire time.
Everyone observing the partial phases of this eclipse — and for those outside the path of totality, that's the entire event — will need to wear solar eclipse glasses while cameras, telescopes and binoculars will need solar filters placed in front of their lenses.
Our how to observe the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar observations.
Eclipse timings
|Location
|Totality begins (local time)
|Totality duration
|Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico
|11:07 a.m. MST
|4 minutes 20 seconds
|Durango, Durango, Mexico
|12:12 p.m. CST
|3 minutes 50 seconds
|Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico
|12:16 p.m. CST
|4 minutes 11 seconds
|Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico/Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S
|1:27 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 24 seconds
|Kerrville, Texas, U.S
|1:32 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 25 seconds
|Fredericksburg, Texas, U.S
|1:32 p.m CDT
|4 minutes 25 seconds
|Dallas, Texas, U.S
|1:40 p.m. CDT
|3 minutes 52 seconds
|Idabel, Oklahoma
|U.S: 1:45 p.m CDT
|4 minutes 19 seconds
|Russellville, Arkansas, U.S
|1:49 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 12 seconds
|Cape Girardeau, Missouri, U.S
|1:58 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 7 seconds
|Carbondale, Illinois, U.S
|1:59 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 10 seconds
|Bloomington, Indiana, U.S
|3:04 p.m. EDT
|4 minutes 3 seconds
|Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S
|3:06 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 51 seconds
|Cleveland, Ohio, U.S
|3:13 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 50 seconds
|Erie, Pennsylvania
|U.S: 3:16 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 43 seconds
|Rochester, New York, U.S
|3:20 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 40 seconds
|Montpelier, Vermont, U.S
|3:27 p.m. EDT
|1 minutes 42 seconds
|Oakfield, Maine, U.S
|3:31 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 23 seconds
|Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada
|3:18 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 31 seconds
|Montreal, Quebec, Canada
|3:26 p.m. EDT
|1 minute 57 seconds
|Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada
|4:34 p.m. ADT
|3 minutes 8 seconds
|Tignish, Prince Edward Island, Canada
|4:35 p.m. ADT
|3 minutes 12 seconds
|Catalina, Newfoundland, Canada
|5:13 p.m. NDT
|2 minutes 53 seconds
Submit your photos! If you capture a photo of the April 8 total solar eclipse or any of these strange effects and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send photos, videos, comments, and your name, location and content usage permission release to spacephotos@space.com.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
