As above, so below: Earth in the sky | Space photo of the day for Dec. 18, 2025

500 drones came together to make a 3D image of our home planet.

From Dec. 5 to Dec. 8 of every year, France celebrates the Fetes des Lumieres (Festival of Lights) at the Parc de la Tete d'Or in Lyon. There, the city hosts artwork spread across its iconic squares and opera house, including artwork made via drone.

What is it?

The Fetes des Lumieres is far older than LEDs, projectors or drones. Its roots go back to the 17th century, when people of Lyon vowed to honor the Virgin Mary for protecting the city from plague. In 1852, the devotion settled on a key day, Dec. 8, when residents placed candles, or lumignons, on their windowsills to celebrate the inauguration of a new statue of Mary in the city.

Over time, the religious event became much more urbanized, and in modern times now uses projectors, LEDs, and even drones to light up the night sky. By the 2000s, the festival had become world-famous, attracts millions of visitors to Lyon every December.

Where is it?

This image was taken at the Parc de la Tete d'Or in Lyon, which is in central-eastern France.

A view of our home planet made by drones. (Image credit: ALEX MARTIN/Getty Images)

Why is it amazing?

This year's celebration included a "ballet" of 500 synchronized drones working together to make distinct shapes in France's night sky, including this model of planet Earth . Each performance lasted about eight to 10 minutes, with shows beginning every 30 minutes to allow the drones' batteries to recharge. This image captures two moments in time, a centuries old tradition meeting cutting-edge technology to give spectators a dazzling wintry show they would never forget.

Want to learn more?

