As above, so below: Earth in the sky | Space photo of the day for Dec. 18, 2025

This 3D rendering of our planet was part of France's Festival of Lights celebration.

A series of purple drones come together in the night sky above a still lake to create a 3D image of planet Earth with the continent of Africa seen and reflected in the lake
500 drones came together to make a 3D image of our home planet. (Image credit: ALEX MARTIN/Getty Images)

From Dec. 5 to Dec. 8 of every year, France celebrates the Fetes des Lumieres (Festival of Lights) at the Parc de la Tete d'Or in Lyon. There, the city hosts artwork spread across its iconic squares and opera house, including artwork made via drone.

What is it?

Over time, the religious event became much more urbanized, and in modern times now uses projectors, LEDs, and even drones to light up the night sky. By the 2000s, the festival had become world-famous, attracts millions of visitors to Lyon every December.

Where is it?

This image was taken at the Parc de la Tete d'Or in Lyon, which is in central-eastern France.

A view of our home planet made by drones. (Image credit: ALEX MARTIN/Getty Images)

Why is it amazing?

This year's celebration included a "ballet" of 500 synchronized dronesworking together to make distinct shapes in France's night sky, including this model of planet Earth. Each performance lasted about eight to 10 minutes, with shows beginning every 30 minutes to allow the drones' batteries to recharge. This image captures two moments in time, a centuries old tradition meeting cutting-edge technology to give spectators a dazzling wintry show they would never forget.

Want to learn more?

You can learn more about drone technology and LEDs.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

