This Black Friday telescope deal is stellar. With a 4.5-star review from us and a 4.5-star rating from users on Amazon, it's safe to say this is an excellent telescope.

The Celestron NexStar 6SE has been reduced by 18% to $899 on Amazon — that's a $200 saving of its $1099 MSRP.

In our Celestron NexStar 6SE review, we had a lot of positive things to say about its capabilities and 'revolutionary technology'. This is a GoTo telescope and we called its system 'exceedingly accurate' when it comes to locating the planets and celestial objects. It didn't quite make our list of the best telescopes, but we did include the 8-inch version of the telescope, the NexStar 8SE, which shares the same excellent technology and is also on offer for its lowest price since Amazon Prime Day.

Image 1 of 1 The Celestron NexStar 6SE from the side, showing its computer panel. (Image credit: Adorama)

The Celestron NexStar 6SE is a computerized telescope with a Schmidt-Cassegrain optical design. It has a 150mm (5.91 inch) aperture and a focal ratio of f/10. It has a single-arm fork, alt-azimuth mount. That mount is fully automated thanks to the telescope's GoTo mount: It can locate and track the objects you want in the night sky from a database of 40,000+ celestial objects. It's incredibly powerful.

In our NexStar 6SE review, we commented that we think this telescope is 'difficult to outgrow': It has everything an astronomer needs and is very capable as a main instrument. We also noted it offers a 'fuss-free' stargazing experience thanks to the power of its computerized functions. It comes with Celestron's proprietary Starry Night software, which is a nice addition and a pleasure to use.

This might not be a telescope for complete traditionalists, as the computerized nature of the Celestron NexStar 6SE takes all of the manual legwork out of searching for objects in the night sky. But if you want something with powerful technology, we highly recommend this — especially when it comes with a $200 saving.

Key features: Schmidt-Cassegrain optical design, 150mm aperture, f/10 focal ratio, 25mm (60x) eyepiece focal length, weighs 21 lbs (9.53kg), alt-azimuth single-arm fork mount.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Product launched: June 2005.

Price history: This is the cheapest price registered on Amazon since 2020.

Price comparison: Amazon: $899 | Walmart: $899 | Adorama: $899

Reviews consensus: This is a great entry into Celestron's NexStar range, with the same excellent capabilities and revolutionary technology seen across the brand. It's excellent value for money (even better with this Black Friday discount), though we do wish it had a better selection of eyepieces.

Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're in the market for an excellent GoTo telescope that's going to last for years to come.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want an even more powerful telescope for deep space observing, in which case we'd recommend the Celestron NexStar 8SE currently on offer for $1299, that's $300 savings.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego, streaming and much more.