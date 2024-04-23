SpaceX launching 23 Starlink satellites from Florida this evening

SpaceX will send yet another batch of its Starlink internet satellites skyward today (April 23), if all goes according to plan.
A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 23 Starlink spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today, during a three-hour window that opens at 6:17 p.m. EDT (2217 GMT).
SpaceX will livestream the launch via its account on X; coverage will begin about five minutes before the window opens.
If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth for a vertical landing about 8.5 minutes after launch. It will touch down on the SpaceX droneship Just Read the Instructions, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
It will be the ninth launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. Five of its previous eight liftoffs were Starlink missions.
The Falcon 9's upper stage will continue carrying the 23 Starlink satellites toward low Earth orbit (LEO) today, deploying them about 65 minutes after liftoff.
This evening's launch will be the 41st of the year for SpaceX, and the 28th of 2024 dedicated to building out the huge and ever-growing Starlink megaconstellation. There are nearly 5,800 operational Starlink satellites in LEO at the moment, according to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell.
The Starlink launch could be the second half of a spaceflight doubleheader: A Rocket Lab Electron vehicle is slated to launch two satellites, including a NASA solar-sailing technology demonstrator, from New Zealand today during an hour-long window that opens at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT).
