SpaceX's Crew-1 astronaut mission to the International Space Station in photos

SpaceX's Crew-1 mission, the first operational mission of a Crew Dragon spacecraft, will send four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The mission is scheduled to lift off on Nov. 14 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. You can see the latest updates here.

Here, the Crew-1 astronauts, including NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi, pose in front of their Dragon capsule during crew equipment interface testing at SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on Aug. 14, 2020. Click through this gallery to see more photos of the Crew-1 mission.

Related: Here's how to watch SpaceX launch the Crew-1 astronaut mission for NASA this week