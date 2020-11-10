SpaceX's Crew-1 astronaut mission to the International Space Station in photos
SpaceX's Crew-1 mission, the first operational mission of a Crew Dragon spacecraft, will send four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The mission is scheduled to lift off on Nov. 14 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. You can see the latest updates here.
Here, the Crew-1 astronauts, including NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi, pose in front of their Dragon capsule during crew equipment interface testing at SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on Aug. 14, 2020. Click through this gallery to see more photos of the Crew-1 mission.
Related: Here's how to watch SpaceX launch the Crew-1 astronaut mission for NASA this week
NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi are seated in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft during crew equipment interface training, on Aug. 14, 2020.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-1 mission are pictured on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A before being raised into a vertical position on Nov. 9, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Full story: SpaceX Crew Dragon rolls out to pad for Crew-1 astronaut launch
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft "Resilience" on board, is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Nov. 9, 2020.
Full story: SpaceX Crew Dragon rolls out to pad for Crew-1 astronaut launch
SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket stand ready to launch NASA's Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station. The rocket went vertical on the pad at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A in Cape Canaveral, Florida, early Tuesday morning (Nov. 10) after rolling out from the horizontal integration facility overnight.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft on top stands ready for launch at Launch Complex 39A, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Nov. 10, 2020. SpaceX plans to launch NASA's Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station on Nov. 14, 2020.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft are seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A after being rolled out overnight as preparations continue for the Crew-1 mission, on Nov. 10, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The four astronauts of NASA's Crew-1 mission smile after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on Nov. 8, 2020, for their upcoming launch. KSC director Bob Cabana (left) points to the crew, who are (from left): NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi.
A crew arrival event for NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission was held Nov. 8, 2020, at the Launch and Landing Facility at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. From left are NASA astronaut Shannon Walker; NASA astronaut Victor Glover; Junichi Sakai, manager of the International Space Station Program at JAXA; NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine; NASA Deputy Administrator Jim Morhard; Bob Cabana, director, Kennedy Space Center; NASA astronaut Michael Hopkins, spacecraft commander; and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi, mission specialist.
From left, JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi and NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins are seen as they depart the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, after arriving from Houston ahead of SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission, on Nov. 8, 2020.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 rocket are pictured in the hangar at Launch Complex 39A, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of the planned launch of the Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 rocket are pictured in the hangar at Launch Complex 39A, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of the planned launch of the Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 rocket are pictured in the hangar at Launch Complex 39A, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of the planned launch of the Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 rocket are pictured in the hangar at Launch Complex 39A, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of the planned launch of the Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft "Resilience" on board, is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Nov. 9, 2020.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-1 mission are pictured on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A before being raised into a vertical position on Nov. 9, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft "Resilience" on board, is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Nov. 9, 2020.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft "Resilience" on board, is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Nov. 9, 2020.
Crew-1 astronauts (from left) Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, and Soichi Noguchi pose for a picture as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket rolls out of the horizontal integration facility at Launch Complex 39A with their Crew Dragon spacecraft on board, on Nov. 9, 2020.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-1 mission are pictured on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A before being raised into a vertical position on Nov. 9, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft "Resilience" on board, is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Nov. 9, 2020.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft "Resilience" on board, is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Nov. 9, 2020.
The sun rises behind SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, seen here on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A on Nov. 10, 2020.
SpaceX's Crew-1 astronauts, including NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi, pose inside their Dragon capsule at SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on July 30, 2020.
The NASA and JAXA astronauts to fly on SpaceX's Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station train for their spaceflight inside a Crew Dragon mockup.
The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will launch NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission arrived in Florida on July 14, 2020. The rocket was shipped from the SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft are seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A after being rolled out overnight as preparations continue for the Crew-1 mission, on Nov. 10, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The Crew-1 astronauts visit the Crew Dragon spacecraft, named "Resilience" by the crew, inside the SpaceX hangar at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Nov. 8, 2020.
SpaceX's Crew-1 Crew Dragon space capsule is seen nearly complete at the company's Hawthorne, California facility. The spacecraft arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 18, 2020.
The Crew Dragon spacecraft that will be used for the Crew-1 mission for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program undergoes processing inside the clean room at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on April 30, 2020.
This NASA graphic shows seven potential splashdown sites for SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on the Demo-2 test flight.
From left to right, NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi. The four will launch to the International Space Station on SpaceX's Crew-1 mission.
SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission patch includes icons for the past NASA human spaceflight programs but omits the astronauts' names and national flags, such that it represents more than the crew.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.