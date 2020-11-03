SpaceX's Crew-1 astronaut mission for NASA: Live updates

Live
SpaceX plans to launch the first operational flight of its Crew Dragon astronaut taxi to the International Space Station on Nov. 14, 2020. Called Crew-1, this will be the second Crew Dragon mission to carry astronauts, following the successful Crew Dragon Demo-2 test flight in 2019.
Riding on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, will lift off from the historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:49 p.m. EST (0049 GMT), if all goes according to plan.
The astronauts will spend about six months at the International Space Station as members of Expedition 64/65 before returning to Earth with a parachute-assisted splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean in May 2021. Space.com will bring you all the latest updates on the Crew-1 mission here.
SpaceX, NASA target Nov. 14 for Crew-1 launch
SpaceX's Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station is now scheduled to launch on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:49 p.m. EST (0049 GMT on Nov. 15), NASA announced Monday (Oct. 26).
Originally scheduled to launch Aug. 30, Crew-1 has faced numerous delays in getting off the ground. NASA first pushed the mission to late September, then to Oct. 23, then to Oct. 31 and finally to early to mid-November, citing logistical and technical issues. The newly announced target date firms up that latter timeline.
NASA also announced that it will hold a news conference on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) "to discuss the upcoming launch, including results from recent testing of the Falcon 9 Merlin engines following unexpected data SpaceX noted during a recent non-NASA launch," the agency said in a statement. You can watch it live here on Space.com, courtesy of NASA TV, or directly via the agency's website.
