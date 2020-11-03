SpaceX's Crew-1 astronaut mission for NASA: Live updates

SpaceX plans to launch the first operational flight of its Crew Dragon astronaut taxi to the International Space Station on Nov. 14, 2020. Called Crew-1, this will be the second Crew Dragon mission to carry astronauts, following the successful Crew Dragon Demo-2 test flight in 2019.

Riding on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, will lift off from the historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:49 p.m. EST (0049 GMT), if all goes according to plan.

The astronauts will spend about six months at the International Space Station as members of Expedition 64/65 before returning to Earth with a parachute-assisted splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean in May 2021. Space.com will bring you all the latest updates on the Crew-1 mission here.