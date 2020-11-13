SpaceX, NASA delay Crew-1 astronaut launch to Sunday

SpaceX's first four-astronaut launch for NASA is going to have to wait at least an extra day to get off the ground.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule were slated to launch the astronauts to the International Space Station on Saturday (Nov. 14) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. That mission, called Crew-1, will no launch no earlier than Sunday at 7:27 p.m. EST (0027 Nov. 16 GMT) due to unacceptable weather for rocket recovery operations, despite a 70% chance of good launch weather.

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine announced the delay on Twitter, where he cited "onshore winds and recovery operations" as the reason for the delay. Those recovery operations refer to SpaceX's plan to recover the first stage of the Crew-1 mission's Falcon 9 rocket so that it can be reused on a subsequent mission. To do that, SpaceX will land the booster on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean and then return it back to land. Good weather is needed for those operations.

Update: Due to onshore winds and recovery operations, @NASA and @SpaceX are targeting launch of the Crew-1 mission with astronauts to the @Space_Station at 7:27 p.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 15. The first stage booster is planned to be reused to fly astronauts on Crew-2. #LaunchAmericaNovember 13, 2020

"The first stage booster is planned to be reused to fly astronauts on Crew-2," Bridenstine wrote on Twitter. That Crew-2 mission, SpaceX's next astronaut flight for NASA, is currently targeted for a March 30 launch, so ensuring its booster returns to Earth safely is key.

SpaceX's Crew-1 mission will launch NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi on what will be a six-month mission at the International Space Station. The mission is the first operational flight of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft for NASA, and the first four-person flight for the company.

The mission was originally scheduled to launch on Oct. 23, then pushed back to Oct. 31. Last month, SpaceX and NASA postponed the flight to mid-November to allow time to replace two rocket engines on the mission's Falcon 9 booster.

The four astronauts of NASA and SpaceX's Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station pose for a portrait during a launch rehearsal at Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Nov. 12, 2020. They are (from left): Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi and NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Victor Glover. (Image credit: Soichi Noguci/JAXA/NASA)

A 24-hour launch delay means a longer trip to the space station for the Crew-1 astronauts.

If SpaceX had launched the mission Saturday, the Crew-1 astronauts would have reached the station early Sunday morning after an 8.5-hour trip due to the location of the station at that time. Because of the one-day delay, the Crew-1 mission will now take about three times longer.

"It's about 27 hours from launch to dock," Steve Stitch, NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager, told reporters Tuesday (Nov. 10) in a press briefing. "And that's just due to the way the orbital mechanics line up."

The weather forecast for a Sunday launch is only slightly less favorable than on Saturday, with a 60% chance of good weather, according to a U.S. Space Force forecast.

SpaceX is one of two commercial companies with multi-billion-dollar contracts to fly astronauts to and from the space station for NASA. The other company, Boeing, will launch astronauts on its own Starliner spacecraft using United Launch Alliance Atlas V rockets.

SpaceX's first crewed launch for NASA lifted off on May 30. That mission, called Demo-2, lasted two months and ferried two astronauts to and from the station.

You can watch SpaceX's Crew-1 launch for NASA live here at Space.com on Sunday beginning at 3:15 p.m. EST (1915 GMT).

