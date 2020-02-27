Baby Yoda toys from 'Star Wars' will launch an unstoppable campaign of cuteness this year

Fans of Disney's hit series "The Mandalorian" will be thrilled to see dozens of products inspired by "The Child" (better known as Baby Yoda) in stores this year.

Toys, collectibles, books, home goods, apparel, games, accessories and more appeared at 2020's Toy Fair New York months after fans got a first, surprising look at Baby Yoda in "The Mandalorian," which premiered on Disney Plus on Nov. 12, 2019. Many had hoped that Baby Yoda toys would be available in time for the 2019 winter holidays. But the inability to create products in time for December was a calculated risk that "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau took in order to keep the cutest new member of the "Star Wars" universe a secret, according to a Toy Fair New York statement.

"Finding ways to engage and surprise audiences with this new 'Star Wars' story has been a tremendous opportunity," Favreau said in a Toy Fair New York statement. "And holding back on product development gave everyone the chance to discover the character affectionately known to fans as 'Baby Yoda' together. This is something special in the age of spoilers."

Image 1 of 22 (Image credit: Disney/Getty)

But finally, the wait is over. In an exciting announcement on Feb. 20, Hasbro revealed a beyond-adorable animatronic Baby Yoda that makes cute sounds like giggling and babbling and movements like wiggling its little ears. In addition, Hasbro will be coming out with the board games "Star Wars" Trouble: The Mandalorian Edition and "Star Wars" Operation: The Mandalorian Edition, as well as many other Baby Yoda-themed products.

Lego has Baby Yoda fever, too. The building blocks company revealed upcoming BrickHeadz versions of the Child and the Mandalorian on Feb. 20, as well as a construction set featuring "The Mandalorian's" Razor Crest spaceship. Fans can expect to see other "The Mandalorian" toys and collectibles from Funko, Mattel, Build-A-Bear and many other toy creators, appear in stores throughout the year.

Some of these highly anticipated toys are already available for presale and are quickly selling out. Funko has announced that its the Child Pop! Bobblehead has the highest presale numbers the company's ever seen. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart.com and Target.com are additionally seeing Baby Yoda preorders coming in droves. So, if you're looking for a Baby Yoda of your own, it'd be wise to jump on the preorder bandwagon, as these toys are likely to sell out fast.

With other brand-new products tied to the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and the recently released film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" arriving as well, the Force will be strong for "Star Wars"-themed toys and collectibles this year.

