SpaceX launches 29 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida (video)
Liftoff occurred at 4:08 p.m. EST on Monday (Jan. 12).
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Florida on Monday (Jan. 12).
The two-stage booster lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Station at 4:08 p.m. EST (2108 GMT) and entered space about nine minutes later. The satellites (Group 6-98) were deployed about 50 minutes later after a coast period and a second burn of the Falcon 9's upper stage .
"Deployment of 29 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX reported on the X social media network.
The launch was the 13th flight of the Falcon 9's first stage, Booster 1078. It again performed a successful propulsive landing, touching down on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Starlink service offers broadband internet access, especially in areas around the world where other means of connectively is not present. The megaconstellation of nearly 9,500 active satellites also supports wifi on airliners and cell-to-satellite capabilities for select carriers.
Monday's launch was SpaceX's fifth for the year out of 615 over the history of the company.
