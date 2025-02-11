SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites to orbit from California (photos)
Liftoff occurred at 9:09 p.m. EST on Monday (Feb. 10).
A new batch of SpaceX Starlink satellites are now in orbit after a successful launch from California on Monday (Feb. 10).
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the 23 broadband spacecraft lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:09 p.m. EST (6:09 p.m. local California time; 0209 GMT on Feb. 11).
The Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth about eight minutes after liftoff as planned, touching down in the Pacific Ocean on the SpaceX drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You."
It was the 23rd launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. Fourteen of those flights have been Starlink missions.
The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, continued to carry the 23 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. It deployed them there about 65 minutes after liftoff as planned, according to SpaceX.
SpaceX has now launched 18 Falcon 9 missions in 2025, 12 of them Starlink flights.
The Starlink satellite constellation — the largest ever launched — currently has more than 6,900 operational spacecraft, according to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.
