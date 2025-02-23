SpaceX launches 22 Starlink internet satellites from California

News
By
published

Liftoff occurred at 8:38 p.m. EST on Saturday (Feb. 22).

a white rocket lifts off into a partially cloudy dusk sky from its California launchpad
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Feb. 22, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)

SpaceX launched another set of its Starlink internet satellites from southern California on Saturday evening (Feb 22).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink spacecraft lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Station at 8:38 p.m. EST (5:38 p.m. local time or 0138 GMT Feb. 23).

a rocket stage stands vertically on its four landing legs after touching down on an ocean-based drone ship

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketrests on the deck of a drone ship shortly after launching 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Feb. 22, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)

As to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage came back to Earth about eight minutes after liftoff. It touched down on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You," which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

It was the 11th launch and landing for this particular booster, and its 8th Starlink mission overall, according to a SpaceX mission description.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, continued to haul the Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO), where there were to be deployed about 62 minutes after liftoff.

Related: Starlink satellite train: How to see and track it in the night sky

SpaceX has now launched 23 Falcon 9 missions in 2025, 17 of them Starlink flights.

The Starlink megaconstellation — the biggest ever assembled — currently consists of more than 7,000 operational spacecraft, according to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Robert Z. Pearlman
Robert Z. Pearlman
collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor

Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.

More about spaceflight
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 149 — SpaceX, Moon Missions, and Killer Asteroids?

This Week In Space podcast: Episode 149 — SpaceX, Moon Missions, and Killer Asteroids?
Blue Origin&#039;s New Shepard vehicle launches on the NS-25 crewed suborbital mission, on May 19, 2024

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin targeting Feb. 25 for 10th space tourism launch
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 149 — SpaceX, Moon Missions, and Killer Asteroids?

This Week In Space podcast: Episode 149 — SpaceX, Moon Missions, and Killer Asteroids?
See more latest