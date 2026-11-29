A SpaceX rocket will launch more than 5 tons of cargo toward the International Space Station today (Nov. 29), and you can watch the action live.
Northrop Grumman's robotic Cygnus XL freighter is scheduled to lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today at 10:47 a.m. EST (1547 GMT).
You can watch the launch live via NASA, and Space.com will air the agency's stream if, as expected, it's made available. Coverage will start at 10:25 a.m. EST (1525 GMT).
Today's launch will kick off Cygnus' 25th resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA. It will be the fourth flight for the Cygnus XL, which can carry about 30% more cargo than the previous iteration of the vehicle.
Northrop Grumman names each Cygnus after spaceflight pioneers, and the one going up today honors a pretty big name: It's called the S.S. James "Jim" A. Lovell, after the late NASA astronaut who commanded NASA's Apollo 13 moon mission and flew to space three other times as well.
The S.S. James "Jim" A. Lovell is packed with 11,000 pounds (4,990 kilograms) of supplies, hardware and scientific experiments for the astronauts aboard the orbiting lab.
Among the research gear are "experiments to improve drug delivery for cancer and osteoarthritis, predict cancer spread, and advance treatments for muscle loss, as well as improve radiation sensing and advance food production for future long-duration missions," NASA officials wrote in a mission description.
The Cygnus will arrive at the ISS on Tuesday (Dec. 1), if all goes according to plan. NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney will capture Cygnus using the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, and the freighter will then be installed at the Earth-facing port of the station's Unity module for unloading.
The S.S. James "Jim" A. Lovell will stay docked to the ISS until May 2027, when it will be loaded up with thousands of pounds of trash and sent to burn up in Earth's atmosphere.
Cygnus XL is one of four robotic resupply vehicles that currently service the ISS, along with Russia's Progress, Japan's HTV-X and SpaceX's Dragon. Only Dragon is reusable; it comes down to Earth in one piece, splashing down in the ocean under parachutes.
Michael Wall is the Spaceflight and Tech Editor for Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
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