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NASA's Northrop Grumman Commercial Resupply Services 25 Launch - YouTube Watch On

A SpaceX rocket will launch more than 5 tons of cargo toward the International Space Station today (Nov. 29), and you can watch the action live.

Northrop Grumman's robotic Cygnus XL freighter is scheduled to lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today at 10:47 a.m. EST (1547 GMT).

You can watch the launch live via NASA , and Space.com will air the agency's stream if, as expected, it's made available. Coverage will start at 10:25 a.m. EST (1525 GMT).

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the 24th mission of Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo vehicle from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 11, 2026. (Image credit: Northrop Grumman)

Today's launch will kick off Cygnus' 25th resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA. It will be the fourth flight for the Cygnus XL, which can carry about 30% more cargo than the previous iteration of the vehicle.

Northrop Grumman names each Cygnus after spaceflight pioneers, and the one going up today honors a pretty big name: It's called the S.S. James "Jim" A. Lovell, after the late NASA astronaut who commanded NASA's Apollo 13 moon mission and flew to space three other times as well.

The S.S. James "Jim" A. Lovell is packed with 11,000 pounds (4,990 kilograms) of supplies, hardware and scientific experiments for the astronauts aboard the orbiting lab.

Among the research gear are "experiments to improve drug delivery for cancer and osteoarthritis, predict cancer spread, and advance treatments for muscle loss, as well as improve radiation sensing and advance food production for future long-duration missions," NASA officials wrote in a mission description .

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The Cygnus will arrive at the ISS on Tuesday (Dec. 1), if all goes according to plan. NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney will capture Cygnus using the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, and the freighter will then be installed at the Earth-facing port of the station's Unity module for unloading.

The S.S. James "Jim" A. Lovell will stay docked to the ISS until May 2027, when it will be loaded up with thousands of pounds of trash and sent to burn up in Earth's atmosphere .