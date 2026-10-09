Watch private Cygnus XL cargo spacecraft leave the International Space Station today

Click for next article

NASA's Northrop Grumman Commercial Resupply Services 24 Departure - YouTube Watch On

A private cargo spacecraft will leave the International Space Station today (Oct. 9) after a six-month stay, and you can watch the action live.

Northrop Grumman's uncrewed Cygnus XL freighter is scheduled to be released by the station's huge Canadarm2 robotic arm today at 12:45 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT).

You can watch the action here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA. Coverage will begin at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT).

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus XL cargo spacecraft the S.S. Steven R. Nagel rests at its capture point on April 13, 2026, 12 meters from the International Space Station, as the Canadarm2 robotic arm prepares to grapple it. (Image credit: NASA/Jessica Meir)

The departing vehicle is the second of Northrop Grumman's "Cygnus XL" line of freighters but the 24th Cygnus of any type to fly cargo to the orbiting lab. The company named it the S.S. Steven R. Nagel, after a NASA astronaut who flew four space shuttle missions in the 1980s and 1990s.

The S.S. Steven R. Nagel launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on April 11, carrying 11,000 pounds (4,990 kilograms) of science gear and supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). It will carry some stuff down as well — thousands of pounds of trash, which will burn up along with the Cygnus when it reenters Earth's atmosphere on Sunday (Oct. 11).

This is the usual fate for three of the four robotic ISS resupply vehicles in operation today — Cygnus XL, Russia's Progress and Japan's HTV-X . Only SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsule is reusable; it wraps up its orbital flights with parachute-aided ocean splashdowns.

Cygnus XL is different than Dragon in another way as well: The Northrop Grumman vehicle does not dock to the ISS on its own. Rather, it's grappled by Canadarm2, which berths it to the station and moves it around in other ways as necessary.

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google