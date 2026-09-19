Russian cargo spacecraft arriving at ISS today: Watch it live

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Progress 96 Cargo Ship Docking - YouTube Watch On

Russia's robotic Progress 96 cargo spacecraft will meet up with the space station today (Sept. 19), and you can watch the action live.

Progress 96 launched atop a Soyuz rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday (Sept. 16), kicking off a three-day orbital chase of the International Space Station (ISS).

That chase will come to an end today around 9:46 a.m. EDT (1346 GMT), when the freighter docks with the space-facing port of the ISS' Poisk module. You can watch it live here, courtesy of NASA; coverage begins at 9:00 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT).

Russia's Progress 84 cargo craft is pictured shortly after undocking from the International Space Station’s Poisk module on Nov. 29, 2023. (Image credit: NASA)

Progress 96 is carrying about 3 tons of food, fuel and other supplies for the occupants of the ISS.

There are currently seven of those folks: Jack Hathaway, Jessica Meir and Anil Menon of NASA, the European Space Agency 's Sophie Adenot, and Pyotr Dubrov, Andrey Fedyaev and Anna Kikina of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos .

Progress 96 will stay attached to the ISS for about five months. It will then be loaded up with trash and sent to burn up in Earth's atmosphere .

This is the ultimate fate of most ISS resupply spacecraft — every Progress, HTV-X vehicle (which is built by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and Cygnus (provided by Northrop Grumman). The only reusable freighter in the current fleet is SpaceX's Dragon capsule.