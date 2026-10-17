On this day in space! Oct. 17, 2016: Private Antares rocket returns to flight after catastrophic launch explosion
The successful Antares launch restored U.S. cargo ship redundancy for NASA space station crews.
On Oct. 17, 2016, Orbital ATK (now Northrop Grumman Space Systems) returned to flight, successfully launching a cargo shipment to the International Space Station (ISS) after its previous cargo mission failed to launch.
The private spaceflight company was contracted by NASA to fly cargo to the ISS, and stakes were high for this launch. Orbital ATK's last attempt nearly two years earlier ended in a catastrophic explosion a few seconds after liftoff.
Despite some delays, the newly upgraded Antares rocket flawlessly blasted off into the night sky from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Six days later, the Cygnus cargo spacecraft arrived at the ISS to deliver food, supplies and science experiments to the crew.
Why it mattered
For the International Space Station to be able to sustain a continuous human occupancy, periodic cargo deliveries are needed. Russia fulfills part of this requirement with its Progress spacecraft, and both ESA (European Space Agency) and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) have contributed with their Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV) and H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV), respectively.
For its part, NASA contracted with Orbital (today, Northrop Grumman) and SpaceX to fly commercial resupply service missions. Both were needed to keep the U.S. operating segment of the station well supplied and with the science and research materials needed for the crew's work.
Below is a video of the explosion
Though adjustments can be made to go without one or more of these vehicles for a short period of time, the Progress, Cygnus and Dragon are key components of the ISS's continuous operation. So returning a vehicle to flight after a catastrophic exploration is important to well-being of the International Space Station program.
As it happened, Antares would fly another 12 times before having to stand down again to be redesigned, but that is for a different This Day in Space entry.
Want more space history? Check out our full On This Day In Space Story archive and watch our On This Day In Space videos on YouTube.
Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting (SHERP) from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.
- Robert Z. Pearlman collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor
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