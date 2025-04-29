Tank for 1st Artemis touchdown on the moon | Space photo of the day for April 29, 2025
The large liquid hydrogen tank for NASA's Artemis 3 Space Launch System rocket has moved into final assembly.
As NASA moves closer to returning the first astronauts to the moon since the Apollo program more than 50 years ago, progress is being made on the hardware that will send the next humans to the lunar surface.
With all of the hardware in place in Florida for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will launch the Artemis 2 crew around the moon in 2026, work is picking up on the next booster's core stage that will fly on Artemis 3, planned as the new program's first moon landing.
What is it?
The 130-foot-tall (40-meter) propellant tank is one of the five major elements that comprise the 212-foot-tall (65-meter) SLS core stage. The stage, along with its four RS-25 rocket engines, and side-mounted solid rocket boosters, will be used to launch the Artemis 3 Orion spacecraft and its crew to walk on the moon.
Teams recently recently completed application of the thermal protection system and will now continue outfitting the liquid hydrogen tank with the final systems it needs to fly on the Artemis 3 mission.
Where is it?
NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility is located in eastern New Orleans, Louisiana.
Before serving as a factory for Artemis SLS core stage components, Michoud was used to assemble Apollo-era Saturn V rocket stages and external tanks for the 30-year space shuttle program.
Why is it amazing?
This marks another step forward before humans again take a step on the moon.
The photo itself is amazing given how photographer Steven Seipel was able to capture the liquid hydrogen tank's reflection in a standing body of water as the hardware was moved to its next processing facility.
Want to know more?
You can read more about the Artemis 3 mission and the completion of other components for the SLS at Michoud.
