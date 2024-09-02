The pieces of NASA's next 3 Artemis moon missions head to Florida launch site (photos)

The launch stage adapter for Artemis 2, a NASA crewed moon mission, next to the Pegasus barge. It left the Marshall Space Flight Facility in Huntsville Alabama in August 2024 for eventual shipment to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Hardware is on the move for future NASA moon missions with astronauts.

Big pieces for both Artemis 2 and Artemis 3 hit the road in recent weeks as the missions, now set for 2025 and 2026, respectively, continue to assemble key hardware ahead of their lunar launches.

Artemis 2 aims to send four astronauts around the moon, while Artemis 3 will be the first crewed lunar-landing mission since Apollo 17 in 1972. The NASA-led Artemis program has dozens of international partners, with the Artemis Accords aiming to build a long-term presence on the lunar surface to prepare for future Mars and interplanetary missions.

Artemis 2's launch vehicle stage adapter rolled out of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama on Aug. 21 to make the long journey to Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida, the mission's launch site. It's a key piece of hardware for the powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket designed to send humans and cargo on interplanetary missions.

"The cone-shaped launch vehicle stage adapter connects the rocket's core stage to the upper stage and helps protect the upper stage's engine that will help propel the Artemis 2 test flight," NASA officials wrote in a caption for one of the photos.

A launch stage adapter for the Space Launch System rocket of Artemis 2, shown being moved toward the Pegasus barge for shipment. It was leaving NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama to eventually go to the launch site at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Image credit: NASA/Sam Lott)

The adapter was mounted on the agency's Pegasus barge, which planned to make a pit stop before Florida on a journey that will take several weeks. The barge will first motor to NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, "where crews will pick up additional SLS hardware for future Artemis missions," the agency wrote.

The hardware will include pieces for the Artemis 2, 3 and 4 missions, NASA's SLS X account noted on Aug. 29.

NASA's Pegasus barge glides down the Tennessee River in Decatur, Alabama, on its way to the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, Lousiana. (Image credit: NASA/Brandon Hancock)

Pegasus isn't the only big ship bound for KSC with Artemis hardware on board. A European service module is shipping by sea from Bremen, Germany (where it has been since October 2020) for an arrival almost two weeks later near KSC, the European Space Agency wrote on Aug. 22. The module was originally built in Turin, Italy using pieces from 20 different nations.

The Artemis 3 service module leaves the integration hall in Bremen, Germany in August 2024 ahead of shipping from European Space Agency facilities to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Image credit: ESA-P. Sebirot)

The ship, called the Canopée, should arrive at the American space center in early September. The service module on board is key for the Orion spacecraft that will carry Artemis astronauts: It "provides astronauts with essential resources including electricity, water, temperature control and air," ESA officials added.

ESA has already shipped two service modules before this: one that flew around the moon and back with Orion on Artemis 1 in 2022, and another for Artemis 2 that is now in testing for that mission's launch.

"Once the European service module arrives at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, engineers will connect it to the crew module adapter and later to the crew module itself, with plenty of testing before, in between and after to get the spacecraft ready ahead of the Artemis 3 mission," ESA added.