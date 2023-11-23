Save 40% on the lightweight DJI Mini 2 SE drone this Black Friday

Whether you're a beginner or an enthusiast looking for a good drone deal this Black Friday, we've got one for you to consider: Amazon has knocked $40 off the price of the excellent DJI Mini 2 SE, making it just $299.
Described as DJI to be 'beginner friendly' and one of its best entry-level drones, the DJ Mini 2 SE may be a great place to start if you've never owned a drown before. We reviewed the DJI Mini 2 SE last month, actually, and found it was a great drone kit — and even at RRP, it's competitively priced. And so with a $40 saving, it's even more of a great deal.
This isn't the newest drone on the market – the DJI Mini 3 has succeeded it as the newest model of best drones for beginners – but that doesn't mean you should overlook this one. The Mini 3 is substantially more expensive (even with $200 off the Pro model this Black Friday) and despite being slightly older now, the Mini 2 SE still has plenty to offer.
DJI Mini 2 SE:
was $339, now $299 on Amazon
Save $40 on this excellent, lightweight beginner drone from market leader DJI. It might have been succeeded by a newer model, but the Mini 2 SE is still a strong contender in the running for best beginner drones — especially at this bargain price.
Being super lightweight it weighs less than 249 g, in fact, the DJI Mini 2 SE doesn't need to be registered for use in most regions. That's a great boon for beginners who simply want to get started with aerial photography without worrying. This is far more than just a toy, though. Its powerful camera allows for some truly stunning aerial shots that are sure to impress.
You'll get around 30 minutes of flight time on a single charge with the DJI Mini 2 SE, which is pretty impressive. With a 10km transmission range, you can really push the drone to its limits, and it packs in a level 5 wind resistance (up to 38 kph) so you're protected against windy conditions. Just don't go flying this thing in a storm.
But back to that ridiculously light weight: 249 g is nothing, meaning this drone can fit in your bag or backpack without adding any serious heft. We've had heavier bags of crisps. It doesn't mean the DJI Mini 2 SE feels cheap, though. Despite its featherweight, it's still solid. Just as we'd expect from DJI.
Key Specs: 8.4oz/238g weight, 1080p video capture, 12MP still resolution, 31 minute flight time, Micro SD compatible, 4km max takeoff altitude, 10 km max transmission distance
Consensus: It's not the newest on the market, but the DJI Mini 2 SE is still an excellent entry-level drone, boasting a super lightweight body, impressive photo and video capabilities and a long-range max transmission.
Buy if: You're in the market for your first drone and want something easy to use and lightweight.
Don't buy if: You're a seasoned drone user or want the very latest model.
Alternative models: The newer DJI Mini 3 is one of the best beginner drones around, so if you don't mind spending a bit more it's worth considering. If you want something even cheaper, then we recommend the Potensic Atom SE.
